Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 11: Ballantine's, from the House of Pernod Ricard India, unveiled its latest 'Stay True' campaign celebrating the corporate tribe powering India's economic growth. From established multinational corporations to new-age workspaces, these individuals represent the changing face of India's corporate landscape.

In today's world, success isn't just about the hustle--it's about staying true to your passions, seizing opportunities, and carving your own path. Whether you're a leader shaping the future, a creator redefining your industry, or an innovator challenging the norm, your journey is uniquely yours. The message resonates strongly with the brand's core audience of 30-40-year-old working professionals who are fearlessly redefining success-- not just in their 9-5 jobs but also in their 5-9 pursuits.

The campaign film showcases professionals across diverse work settings - from corporate boardrooms to collaborative workspaces, from dawn team calls to midnight strategy sessions - all driven by their commitment to excellence.

Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer at Pernod Ricard India, shared: "Ballantine's has always embraced an unconventional approach, championing those who dare to Stay True to themselves. With the latest campaign, Ballantine's showcases the modern corporate professionals who are boldly redefining success on their own terms by staying true to themselves and their aspirations, both in and out of the workplace."

"Conviction and passion are a powerful combination for lasting success. The new Ballantine's campaign showcases how self-belief underlines the defining moments of this new tribe of creators, innovators and path breakers, who carve destinies built on unwavering self-belief," says Nitin Srivastava, CCO, Ogilvy North.

Drawing from founder George Ballantine's philosophy, 'Stay True and excellence will always be your side,' this campaign reflects Ballantine's continuous commitment to not just celebrating but actively supporting the corporate tribe who chart their own course in the modern workplace.

For more information, visit https://www.ballantines.com/en/

