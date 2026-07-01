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Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 1: For more than five hundred years, the narrow lanes of Varanasi have echoed with the rhythmic clatter of handlooms. In small homes and family workshops along the Ganges, weavers sit for days, sometimes weeks, coaxing silk and gold thread into patterns their grandfathers once wove. The result is one of India's most recognised textiles - the Banarasi saree. Few brands have stayed as close to this original process as The Panaya, which works directly with weaving families in Varanasi rather than mass-market suppliers.

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This is not a quick craft. A single saree can take anywhere from fifteen days to six months to complete, depending on the intricacy of its design. Understanding what goes into that time, and how a brand like The Panaya fits into preserving it, is the best way to appreciate why this weave has survived centuries of change.

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The Panaya and the Mughal-Era Roots of Banarasi Weaving

Banarasi weaving is often traced back to the Mughal era, when Persian motifs such as the paisley, floral vines, and intricate borders began merging with local Indian craftsmanship. Varanasi, already a centre of trade and culture, became the natural home for this fusion. Over time, the city's weavers refined techniques passed down through generations, and "Banarasi" became shorthand not just for a place, but for a standard of silk weaving that The Panaya continues to follow today.

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The craft is largely kept alive by families who have been weaving for three, four, or even five generations. The Panaya's own weaving partners fall into this category - fourth-generation artisans whose workshops are still run out of homes, with looms set up in courtyards or front rooms, and entire households contributing to a single saree, from dyeing the yarn to threading the final motif.

What The Panaya Looks For in a Genuine Banarasi Saree

The word "Banarasi" gets used loosely in the market, so it helps to know what The Panaya's weavers and quality checks actually look for before a saree is considered genuine.

- Real zari: Traditional Banarasi sarees use zari - thread wrapped in fine metal, historically silver dipped in gold. The Panaya sources tested, durable metallic thread rather than plastic-coated imitation, even as pure zari has become rarer and more expensive.

- Silk base: Authentic pieces are woven on a silk base, most commonly Katan (a fine, twisted mulberry silk), Kora (raw, lightweight silk with a slight sheen), Tissue (silk woven with metallic thread for a shimmering, almost translucent finish), or Organza (crisp, sheer, and structured) - the same range The Panaya stocks across its collection.

- Handloom technique: The motifs are not printed. Techniques like Kadwa (where each motif is woven individually and the thread cut and tied off) and Jaal (a continuous net-like pattern across the saree) require the weaver to work the design by hand, thread by thread.

- Asymmetry and small "flaws": Because each saree is handwoven, you will often find tiny irregularities - a slightly uneven motif, a thread that catches the light differently. The Panaya treats this as a sign of authenticity, not a defect.

Why The Panaya Stays GI Certified

In 2009, Banarasi sarees were granted a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, legally recognising that the term "Banarasi" can only be used for sarees actually woven in and around Varanasi using traditional methods. This was a significant step for the weaving community, protecting both the craft's identity and the livelihoods of thousands of artisan families who depend on it.

The Panaya keeps its sarees GI certified and Silk Mark guaranteed for exactly this reason - it gives buyers a reliable way to confirm a saree is genuinely handwoven in Varanasi, rather than a power-loom copy produced elsewhere and sold under the same name.

Inside a Weaver's Day, Through The Panaya's Workshops

Before a single thread is woven, the design is plotted out on graph paper, translated into a punch-card system for the loom, and the silk yarn is dyed in small batches to get the exact shade required. Two or sometimes three weavers may work on a single loom for a heavily patterned saree, communicating with small gestures as they pass the shuttle back and forth. This is the rhythm behind every piece that eventually reaches The Panaya's collection.

It is slow, physically demanding work, often done in natural light because artificial lighting can distort how colours appear. A weaver's skill is measured not just in speed but in consistency - keeping tension even across a six-metre length of silk so the final piece drapes correctly.

Caring for a Banarasi Saree from The Panaya

- Store it folded in a soft cotton or muslin cloth, away from direct sunlight, and refold along different lines every few months to prevent permanent creasing.

- Avoid hanging a heavily zari-worked saree for long periods, as the weight of the embroidery can strain the silk threads.

- Dry clean only, and choose a cleaner who specifically has experience with zari and silk weaves, since the metallic thread can tarnish if handled incorrectly.

- Keep it away from perfume and deodorant sprays, which can react with the metallic zari over time.

The Panaya's Role in a Craft Worth Preserving

Mass production has made it easy to find inexpensive imitations of almost any traditional textile, and Banarasi weaving is no exception. But what a machine cannot replicate is the slow, considered judgment of a weaver who has spent a lifetime learning how silk behaves, how zari catches light, and how a motif should sit against the body when the saree is finally worn.

Brands working directly with Varanasi's weaving families play a part in keeping that knowledge alive by ensuring the craft remains commercially viable for the next generation rather than fading into a museum piece. The Panaya has built its business around this idea, working with fourth-generation weavers in Varanasi to bring GI-certified, handwoven pieces to a wider audience while keeping the traditional process intact.

If you are exploring this weave for the first time, or simply want to see the range of Katan, Kora, Tissue, and Organza silk designs being woven today, The Panaya's collection of Banarasi Sarees is a good place to see the craft described in this article up close.

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