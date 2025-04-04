Bandhan Life Earns Great Place to Work® Certification

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4: Bandhan Life Insurance is proud to announce that it has been officially certified as a Great Place to Work®, reaffirming its commitment to building a workplace anchored in trust, collaboration, and outcome-oriented growth.

While many organisations have returned to traditional structures, Bandhan Life has charted a different path--one built on flexibility, openness, and a shared sense of purpose. From launching a new brand and business channel to introducing innovative products, the company has achieved significant milestones--all while delivering from anywhere.

The certification is based on an independent survey conducted by Great Place to Work®, assessing factors such as credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. The findings highlight credibility, pride, and collaboration as key strengths of Bandhan Life, reflecting upon the trust employees have in the management's competence and integrity. It also shows that a strong foundation has been built for employee recognition and satisfaction, fostering a positive work environment. The company's commitment to fairness has been recognised as a major strength, surpassing the India Top 100 benchmark.

Satishwar B., MD & CEO of Bandhan Life Insurance, expressed his pride in the recognition: "At Bandhan Life, we've embraced a work culture that is flexible, outcome-focused. Even in a distributed, deliver-from-anywhere setup, our people have consistently delivered-- which includes adopting a new brand, launching new products, and building new channels. This certification belongs to each one of our employees, the people who bring our culture to life every day."

Adding to this, Sunita Rath, Chief People Officer at Bandhan Life Insurance, shared, "We've seen firsthand how a culture grounded in accountability, openness, and collaboration allows teams to thrive--no matter where they work from. By focusing on outcomes and staying agile in the face of change, we've created a workplace where flexibility isn't just allowed--it's celebrated. This recognition truly belongs to our people--they bring these values to life every single day."

As Bandhan Life celebrates this milestone, the company is also taking steps to further enhance employee engagement, leadership development, and career growth--ensuring that the future is even brighter.

Bandhan Life is more than just an insurance company--we are committed to India's future. With nearly 95% of the population lacking adequate life cover, millions of Indian families remain vulnerable to financial insecurity. Our mission is to make life insurance accessible and appealing to everyone, turning it from something people avoid into something they actively seek. By leveraging state-of-the-art technology, we're breaking new ground in the insurance industry--and making our insurance more accessible, user-friendly, and tailored to the unique needs of Emerging India. With our promise of "Bharat ki Udaan, Bandhan Se", we are dedicated to narrowing the protection gap in India, ensuring that no one is left unprotected. At Bandhan Life, securing your future means more than insurance--it means inspiring confidence and certainty in every moment of life. With us, you're not just insured; you're empowered to live life to its fullest, backed by our unwavering commitment to financial security and trust.

For more information, visit www.bandhanlife.com.

