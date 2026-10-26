Bangalore-Based BNM Institute of Technology Takes Vital Step Towards Encouraging Student Entrepreneurship Through Seed Funding

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 26: BNM Institute of Technology (BNMIT), an autonomous institution under VTU, approved by AICTE, is one of Bangalore’s oldest and most recognised engineering and management colleges. The legacy of BNMEI – BNM Educational Institutions -- goes back to 1972, making it a heritage institution group that was formed during a time when value-based, high-quality education, was a pressing need in India. With an ambitious vision of rethinking and transforming education, the group traverses across every age group – from primary school education to professional masters’ programs.

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Introducing a unique entrepreneurship + seed funding program

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With its unique and future-ready pedagogy, combined with vast industry and faculty experience, BNMIT is uniquely positioned to provide state-of-the-art industry acumen to its students, while staying true to tried-and-tested learning pedagogies. BNMIT MBA – the group’s management school is ranked among the leading MBA colleges in the region, consciously blending fundamental principles of business with ground-zero experience simulations for students, enabling them to enter the turbulent world of business and marketing with ease.

BNMIT has become the only college in its domain to introduce an all-inclusive entrepreneurship and seed funding program, to ensure that students can simulate a real-life funding and outcome-based project environment even while in college, preparing themselves for the industry that awaits them. The expert team of BNMIT faculty constantly looks out for impactful projects as part of student curriculum and funds the students to create even more useful and fit-for-future solutions. Alternatively, the college also empowers students to approach the management or faculty with funding proposals. This provides students a simulated real-world experience of converting unique socially-impactful projects into usable solutions. This crucial step prepares them for the industry. Armed with this experience, students are able to attract funding through investors, venture capitalists and financial institutions right at the start of their entrepreneurial journey.

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Prof. Eishwar Maanay, Dean of BNMIT believes -- from his decades of global experience -- that analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills, along with the ability to attract or even demand funding for entrepreneurial endeavours are paramount for success today, and early enablement can go a long way in industry-preparedness. “The industry out there is cruel. Every investor is on the look-out for unique yet impactful projects and entrepreneurs to invest in, and see immediate results. To this end, we have started providing in-house seed funding to our students – typically around Rs. 3,00,000 per project. In order to unlock this funding, they have to create comprehensive presentations, impact matrix and result ROIs – this is real-world simulation of the industry they are going to embark into. The ultimate aim is to prepare them early, giving them an edge over other institutions and fellow students.”

The curriculum at BNMIT has been created to unlock entrepreneurial acumen from day 1. Every course is carefully curated to move one step ahead from theoretical knowledge, by aligning core principles to industry-relevant ground zero simulations, challenges, and opening their minds to solving socially-relevant challenges. The ultimate goal is to enable the workforce of tomorrow, to be empowered and take ownership of the future. Industry relevance has consistently remained a focal point of BNMIT group of institutions.

People-first grading mechanism

To this end, BNMIT – across its management and engineering programs -- follows a flexible and intelligent grading system that does not solely depend on marks from theoretical concepts. Every BNMIT student is evaluated and graded on BNMIT Students’ PGPA (Professional Grade Point Average), a specially curated grading system created by BNMIT that allows students self-evaluate themselves on parameters such as communication skills, personal well-being, creativity quotient, problem solving abilities, among others. Prof. Maanay explains, “This is a basic step towards unlocking independent thinking and ownership of ideas. As students progress along their academic journey with BNMIT, they realise their true entrepreneurial potential, and together with funding assistance, they truly transform into impactful entrepreneurs by the time they finish their journey with BNMIT.”

BNMIT offers undergraduate, post-graduate and doctoral programs in artificial intelligence, information science, machine learning, electronics, management among others. With its personality-centric education methodology, BNMIT differentiates itself in its vision of creating entrepreneurial leaders that are fit-for-future.

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