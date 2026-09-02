Bangalore Watch Company Debuts at Geneva Watch Days

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Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 2: Bangalore Watch Company will make its debut at Geneva Watch Days 2026, becoming the first Indian independent watch brand to participate at the event. The brand will host a private viewing for the international media, collectors, and the watchmaking community to showcase the latest novelties, including the Peninsula Carbon, which has made it to the longlist of Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG), and Forty-Seven, the brand's recent pocket watch. The gathering will offer guests an opportunity to experience the watches in person and hear directly from the founders about the ideas and stories behind them.

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"For an Indian watch brand, being in Geneva is significant. It puts our work in the same room as people who have spent decades shaping and following the watch industry," said Nirupesh Joshi, Co-Founder of Bangalore Watch Company. "We have always built our brand from India, keeping in mind a global audience. With a debut in Geneva, we can present our brand to its intended audience, while still communicating our unique point of view"

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The brand's Geneva debut follows its presence at Dubai Watch Week in 2025, marking an increase in global awareness for an Indian watch brand amidst a rising tide of Swiss watch brand entries to India.

With its watches finding collectors well beyond India, the brand's international community has grown around its approach to telling stories through watches, with collectors connecting with subjects ranging from aviation and space to cricket and the outdoors.

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"We have customers in more than 30 countries today, and that has happened because people have connected with the stories behind our watches," said Mercy Amalraj, Co-Founder of Bangalore Watch Company. "Geneva gives us a chance to meet them all. We can share what we have been working on and take a moment to see how far something that started in Bangalore has travelled."

It is notable that the watch community worldwide has begun gravitating towards independent watch brands from lesser-known parts of the world. India has lately been on the spotlight for increasing consumption of Swiss watches. Bangalore Watch Company is riding this wave in the opposite direction, building something from India and presenting it to the world.

About Bangalore Watch Company

Founded in 2018, Bangalore Watch Company creates high-quality mechanical watches that tell stories of a 21st-century India. Drawing inspiration from Aviation, Cricket, Space, and the Great Outdoors, each collection captures modern Indian narratives that go far beyond stereotypes.

With several firsts to its name including watches made from recovered fighter planes and aircraft carrier materials, India's first watch qualified for Spaceflight, and a proprietary Cerasteel material that is a fusion of Steel and Ceramic, the brand blends storytelling with technical innovation and contemporary design. Recognised by leading global publications such as The New York Times, Forbes, and Hodinkee for its originality and craftsmanship, Bangalore Watch Company stands at the forefront of modern Indian watchmaking.

Founded by husband-and-wife team Nirupesh Joshi and Mercy Amalraj who left their tech careers overseas to pursue a passion for modern Indian storytelling, the brand has built a quiet but enthusiastic following with customers in over 30 countries.

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