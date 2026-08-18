Bangalore Watch Company Introduces its First-Ever Pocket Watch

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Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 18: India is one of the largest and fastest growing economies in the world: a country of young, ambitious people with a high literacy rate and a per capita income that makes it one of the world's largest consumers. Its rocket science, technology acumen, and infrastructure-building ability are second to none.

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This all began with a literacy rate of just 12 percent, a per capita income of a mere USD 50, and a country in debt. In the mid-twentieth century, India chose a future-facing vision--building a nation where girls could fly fighter jets, scientists could send rockets to space, entrepreneurs could build companies for the world, and every generation could dream a little bigger than the one before.

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Since 2018, the brand has built watches inspired by aviation, cricket, space exploration and the outdoors. Each collection has explored a different chapter of modern India. With Forty-Seven, the brand goes back to the beginning of that era, to the mid 20th century, when a young nation chose to spend its time building the future.

"Forty-Seven is a tribute to the years that shaped modern India. A pocket watch was the natural choice, because it belonged to that time. Bangalore Watch Company™ has always told stories of the India of today. With this watch, the brand goes back to where those stories first began," says Nirupesh Joshi, Co-Founder of Bangalore Watch Company™.

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Forty-Seven follows the design principles of traditional pocket watches from the early 20th century. Built with a surgical grade steel in a vintage gold finish, an off-white linen pattern reminiscent of the self-reliance movement of the time, and powered by a Swiss quartz movement, the watch makes for a fashionable carry accessory. Paired with a vintage leather lanyard, the watch can be worn around your neck, on your waist, or even as a bag charm.

"We've demonstrated our capability as a watchmaker with several firsts - meteorites, aircraft carrier materials, and even captured carbon. The pocket watch is our attempt to broaden our capability as a watchmaker, and to give our customers a new format to enjoy high-quality time-telling devices with a strong backstory," added Mercy Amalraj, Co-Founder of the brand.

Forty-Seven can be personalized with a custom caseback engraving, making every watch unique. The watch will be priced at USD 1250 (approximately INR 120,000) and will be available for pre-order on the brand's website starting on 11th August 2026.

About Bangalore Watch Company™

Founded in 2018, Bangalore Watch Company™ creates high-quality mechanical watches that tell stories of a 21st-century India. Drawing inspiration from Aviation, Cricket, Space, and the Great Outdoors, each collection captures modern Indian narratives that go far beyond stereotypes.

With several firsts to its name including watches made from recovered fighter planes and aircraft carrier materials, India's first watch qualified for Spaceflight, and a proprietary Cerasteel™ material that is a fusion of Steel and Ceramic, the brand blends storytelling with technical innovation and contemporary design. Recognised by leading global publications such as The New York Times, Forbes, and Hodinkee for its originality and craftsmanship, Bangalore Watch Company™ stands at the forefront of modern Indian watchmaking.

Founded by husband-and-wife team Nirupesh Joshi and Mercy Amalraj who left their tech careers overseas to pursue a passion for modern Indian storytelling, the brand has built a quiet but enthusiastic following with customers in over 30 countries.

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