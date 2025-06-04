Bangalore Welcomes a Groundbreaking Workspace Model - The Earth Centre by Vista Spaces

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 4: The Earth Centre (TEC) by Vista Spaces is set to redefine work environments, seamlessly integrating sustainability, cultural engagement, and human-centric design into a single, cohesive ecosystem. Located in Whitefield, TEC is not just another corporate complex; it is a bold architectural statement that challenges conventional workspaces by integrating nature, technology, and cultural elements.

TEC features India’s first 1MW Photovoltaic Facade Integrated System.

Digital and Smart Infrastructure TEC embraces technology not as a superficial enhancement but as an intrinsic element of its design philosophy. The translucent digital screen on the building’s facade is an interactive medium, displaying live sustainability metrics in an accessible, graphical format. From air quality indices to water conservation statistics, the screen transforms data into an experiential feature, reinforcing environmental consciousness. Furthermore, adaptive workspaces equipped with Wi-Fi-enabled benches and intelligent lighting systems reflect the evolving demands of a digitally native workforce. Integrating data-driven insights enables real-time monitoring of energy usage, air quality, and occupancy patterns, thereby optimising operational efficiency. TEC’s commitment to technology encompasses touchless entry systems, smart elevators, and AI-powered building management systems that enhance the user experience and streamline workspace functionality.

Merging Work, Art, and Culture TEC transcends the office stereotype by embedding art, culture, and social engagement into the workspace. With permanent sculptures and a curated gallery space featuring contemporary artists like Tota Vaikunta, the campus fosters creativity and dialogue. Public event spaces, artisanal cafes, and wellness hubs transform TEC into a vibrant cultural destination, extending its role beyond business.

Designed for People: Human-Centric and Experiential Spaces Understanding the evolving needs of professionals, TEC integrates biophilic elements, wellness-focused amenities (such as yoga decks, foot spas, and fitness zones), and dynamic work environments that promote both productivity and personal well-being. It also embraces hybrid working models with collaborative and contemplative zones.

Beyond the Workday - Designing for an Urban Lifestyle The Earth Centre is not conceived as a residential enclave -it is a self-contained urban ecology that responds to the evolving rhythms of modern life. Recognising that cities no longer operate on a strict 9-to-5 model, the plan integrates spaces that support continuity between work, leisure, and care. Curated restaurants and cafés activate the streetscape, offering social energy throughout the day and evening. Wellness facilities, including yoga pavilions, walking trails, and meditation zones, encourage pause, reflection, and holistic health. Child-friendly zones and dedicated crèche spaces allow young families to find balance within their immediate environment. These programmatic insertions are not amenities in the conventional sense; they are spatial commitments to contemporary urban well-being. By layering activity zones across age, function, and time, The Earth Centre fosters a lived experience where daily life, productivity, and personal care are co-located and seamlessly intertwined.

Sustainability at Its Core Going beyond industry standards, TEC adopts a multi-layered approach to sustainability. The project incorporates: • Adaptive reuse of materials, including reclaimed terracotta.

• Smart lighting, passive cooling, and AI-driven energy management to optimise efficiency.

• Water-sensitive design elements, such as cooling water features and rainwater harvesting.

With biophilic elements, natural ventilation, and energy-efficient materials, TEC minimises environmental impact while enhancing occupant well-being.

A Workplace Without Boundaries TEC challenges conventional office design by removing both physical and conceptual barriers. Designed for openness and flexibility, the campus incorporates green plazas, collaborative outdoor spaces, and multifunctional zones, creating an interactive extension of the city. Unlike standard corporate developments, TEC remains active beyond office hours, promoting an engaged work-life culture.

The Earth Centre (TEC) by Vista Spaces is a next-generation workplace that seamlessly integrates sustainability, technology, and cultural engagement to redefine the future of work. Vista Spaces continues to push the boundaries of urban development, creating transformative environments that inspire innovation and well-being.

Project Information Sheet Typology: Commercial Real Estate Name of Project: The Earth Centre Location: Whitefield, Bangalore Developer: Vista Spaces Name of the Developer: Raghuveer Veeramachaneni Address: The Earth Centre, EPIP Zone, Road, Phase 2, Whitefield, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560066 Name of the Architect: Dhiraj Chilakapaty Architect's Firm: (Venkataramanan Associates) Site Area: 5 acres Built-up Area: 8,13,000 sft (lease area), 10,54,633 sft (Built up area) Wellness & Recreation Area: 8000 sq. ft. + multi-sport courts Parking & Mobility: 1,000+ car parking slots Start Date: 2022 Completion Date: 2025 For further information, you can reach out to lease@vistaspaces.in (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

