Banganga Paper Industries Reports Consol Total Income Of Rs. 2079 Lakhs in Q3 FY25

New Delhi [India], February 13: Banganga Paper Industries Limited (BSE - 512025), (Formerly known as Inertia Steel Limited), one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of a diverse range of kraft paper, has announced its Q3 & 9M FY25 results.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights:

Q3 FY25

* Total Income of Rs. 2079.15 Lakhs

* EBITDA of Rs. 168.59 Lakhs

* EBITDA Margin of 8.11%

* Net Profit of Rs. 76.09 Lakhs

* Net Profit Margin of 3.66%

* Diluted EPS of Rs. 0.64

9M FY25

* Total Income of Rs. 3768.36 Lakhs

* EBITDA of Rs. 281.96 Lakhs

* EBITDA Margin of 7.48%

* Net Profit of Rs. 88.38 Lakhs

* Net Profit Margin of 2.35%

* Diluted EPS of Rs. 0.7

Commenting on the financial performance, Karbari Dathrak Chairman & Managing Director, Banganga Paper Industries Limited said, "We are pleased with our good performance in Q3 FY25, driven by our advanced manufacturing capabilities and the continued growth of our wholly owned subsidiary, Banganga Paper Mills. With a state-of-the-art facility producing over 100 metric tonnes of kraft paper daily, we are well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for sustainable and high-quality paper products. Our commitment to eco-friendly manufacturing, including the use of recycled materials and efficient resource management, remains a key differentiator in the industry. Looking ahead, we are confident in maintaining our growth momentum, leveraging our operational strengths and market opportunities to deliver continued growth in the upcoming quarters."

