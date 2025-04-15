Banganga Paper Mills Receives Renewed Environmental Certification From MPCB

VMPL

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], April 15: Banganga Paper Industries Limited (BSE - 512025), (Formerly known as Inertia steel Limited), one of the leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality kraft paper, through its wholly owned subsidiary Banganga Paper Mills has received an official environmental certification from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), authorizing its Kraft Paper unit to operate until March 31, 2029. This renewal confirms that the company complies with key regulations under the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and highlights its ongoing commitment to sustainable operations.

A major highlight of this certification is the company's strong commitment to sustainability:

Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF):

The facility utilizes RDF a fuel produced from non-recyclable waste materials--as a sustainable alternative energy source in its 12 TPH boiler, alongside coal and agro waste. This innovative use of RDF not only helps reduce reliance on conventional fuels but also effectively manages waste, contributing to lower overall emissions and improved energy efficiency.

Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Initiative:

In its bid to minimize water waste, Banganga Paper Mills has implemented a state-of-the-art Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) capable of treating trade effluent. The treated water is entirely recycled back into the production process, ensuring that no wastewater is discharged outside the factory premises. This rigorous water recycling approach plays a crucial role in conserving water and protecting the local environment, particularly in regions facing water scarcity.

Waste Management and Disposal:

The company has also put in place comprehensive waste management practices:

ETP Sludge: The sludge generated by the Effluent Treatment Plant is repurposed as manure, providing a sustainable alternative to chemical fertilizers. Additionally, it is sold for resource recovery, contributing to the circular economy and reducing waste.

Boiler Ash: The residual by-product from the boiler is sold to brick manufacturers, ensuring its effective reuse.

The environmental initiatives undertaken by Banganga Paper Mills are not only beneficial for the planet but also offer significant economic advantages. Through efficient water recycling, waste repurposing, and energy optimization, the company is expected to save Rs 500 per tonne of Kraft paper manufactured. These savings stem from reduced water procurement costs, lower waste disposal expenses, and increased revenue from recycled by-products.

This certification and the associated sustainable measures underscore Banganga Paper Industries Limited's commitment to combining environmental responsibility with economic efficiency. By integrating advanced fuel technologies like RDF, enforcing a Zero Liquid Discharge policy, and implementing effective waste management practices, the company is setting a strong example for sustainable industrial operations.

Commenting on the Receipt of certification, Mr. Karbhari Dhathrak Chairman & Managing Director, Banganga Paper Industries Limited said, "At Banganga Paper Industries, we are deeply committed to sustainability and reducing our environmental impact. We have invested in advanced fuel technologies like RDF to optimize our energy use, and our Zero Liquid Discharge system ensures that every drop of water is efficiently recycled within our processes.

Additionally, our comprehensive waste management practices help us repurpose by-products, significantly lowering our overall waste footprint.

These initiatives are not only beneficial for the environment but also help improve our operational efficiency, paving the way for a more sustainable future. We remain dedicated to continuously improving our processes and ensuring that our operations contribute positively to the community and the environment."

