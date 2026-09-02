DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Bank credit growth may moderate in H2 FY27 as base effect fades and bond funding rises: Report

Bank credit growth may moderate in H2 FY27 as base effect fades and bond funding rises: Report

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:38 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Bank credit growth is expected to moderate in the second half of FY27 as the favourable base effect normalises and large corporates and NBFCs increasingly tap bond markets, according to an Anand Rathi Institutional report.

Advertisement

However, it also noted that bank credit growth will be supported by strong underlying demand, improved liquidity and easier access to market-based funding in the near term, but the pace of expansion may moderate in the second half of FY27.

Advertisement

It stated "the recent acceleration may moderate...... limiting the pace of bank-credit expansion in H2 FY27"

Advertisement

The credit offtake remained broad-based in July 2026, with industrial and services lending leading the acceleration. The broad-based growth indicates that stronger business and retail demand is translating into higher bank credit offtake.

Industrial credit grew 20.0 per cent in July 2026, with engineering, gems and jewellery, petroleum and vehicles among the segments leading the growth.

Advertisement

Services credit grew 22.9 per cent, supported by lending to NBFCs, trade and commercial real estate, the report said.

Credit growth was also sustained in the retail and agriculture segments, with personal loans growing 16.2 per cent and agriculture credit expanding 17.0 per cent.

According to the report, the broad-based acceleration in credit points towards strengthening demand for loans from both businesses and retail borrowers.

The report also pointed to an improvement in banks' funding conditions, with deposit mobilisation strengthening during the period.

Deposit growth accelerated to 15.4 per cent, narrowing the gap between credit and deposit growth. The credit-deposit (C/D) ratio also moderated to 81.9 per cent as incremental deposits grew faster than credit.

Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) (B) inflows provided additional support to banks' funding position, according to the report.

The improvement in deposits and funding conditions could provide banks with greater support to meet credit demand, even as the pace of credit growth is expected to moderate in the second half of the financial year.

The report said the July 2026 sectoral credit data points to broad-based strengthening in credit demand, led by industrial and services lending.

Stronger corporate, micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) and infrastructure credit, along with sustained retail demand, suggests that improving economic activity is translating into stronger bank credit offtake, it said.

The report also noted that competition for quality corporate borrowers could limit the scope for improvement in banks' margins. However, it said broad-based credit growth remains encouraging for the domestic investment and consumption cycle in H2 FY27.

Overall, the report expects the credit environment to remain constructive, supported by demand, liquidity and funding conditions, while the normalisation of the base effect and greater use of bond financing are likely to temper the pace of bank-credit growth in the second half of FY27. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts