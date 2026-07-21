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Home / Business / Bank frauds worth Rs 1.42 lakh crore reported in last 5 years; Rs 6,389 crore recovered: Govt

Bank frauds worth Rs 1.42 lakh crore reported in last 5 years; Rs 6,389 crore recovered: Govt

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ANI
Updated At : 05:33 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India] July 21 (ANI): The Ministry of Finance on Tuesday said bank frauds involving commercial banks and all India financial institutions amounted to an aggregate Rs 1,42,112 crore during the last five financial years, while recoveries in fraud accounts stood at Rs 6,389 crore during the same period.

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In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the figures are based on data provided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The data covers commercial banks, including public sector banks (PSBs), private sector banks, foreign banks, small finance banks, payments banks, local area banks and all-India financial institutions.

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Responding to queries on the total value of bank frauds and the amount recovered, the minister said recovery in accounts classified as fraud is an ongoing process. According to RBI data, banks have recovered an aggregate of Rs 6,389 crore from such fraud accounts over the last five financial years.

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On action taken against wilful defaulters, the minister said that RBI does not maintain information on action initiated against such borrowers. However, based on data reported by public sector banks, significant legal and recovery measures have been undertaken as of March 31, 2026.

The government said PSBs have filed 15,577 recovery suits against wilful defaulters. In addition, action under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act has been initiated in 10,894 cases, while 7,173 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been lodged against wilful defaulters.

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The minister further stated that public sector banks have recovered an aggregate Rs 52,360 crore from wilful defaulters as on March 31, 2026, reflecting continued efforts to recover dues through legal proceedings and enforcement mechanisms. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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