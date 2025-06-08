DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Business / Bank of Baroda reduces repo-linked interest rates following RBI footstep

Bank of Baroda reduces repo-linked interest rates following RBI footstep

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:05 PM Jun 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India's leading public sector banks, has announced the reduction in its Repo Linked Lending Rate by 50 basis points following the policy rate cut announced by the Reserve Bank of India.

Advertisement

This move will make borrowing cheaper, which can encourage more people to take loans for homes, cars, or businesses.

The revised rates came into effect from June 7, the public sector bank said in a statement. With this the Bank's Repo Linked Lending Rate now stands at 8.15 per cent.

Advertisement

Several banks have reduced the interest rates as per the publically available information.

The move came after the Monetary Policy Committee of Reserve Bank of India on Friday announced to reduce the policy interest rate by 50 basis point, to 5.5 per cent.

Advertisement

Speaking after the MPC decision, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra mentioned that the reason for repo cut is that the inflation softened, near-term and medium-term alignment is within RBI range, and food inflation remains soft.

Consequently, the Standing Deposit Facility Rate, which is the SDF Rate, shall stand adjusted to 5.25 per cent, and the Marginal Standing Facility MSF Rate and the Bank Rate shall stand adjusted to 5.75 per cent.

Founded on 20th July, 1908 by Sir Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, Bank of Baroda is one of the leading commercial banks in India. At 63.97 per cent stake, it is majorly owned by the Government of India.

The Bank serves its global customer base of over 165 million through around 60,000 touch points spread across 17 countries in five continents and through its various digital banking platforms, which provide all banking products and services in a seamless and hassle-free manner.

The Bank's vision matches the aspirations of its diverse clientele base and seeks to instil a sense of trust and security in all their dealings with the Bank. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts