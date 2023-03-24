Bank of England ups rates by .25%

London, March 23
The Bank of England focused on fighting inflation, announcing an 11th consecutive interest rate increase on Thursday despite concerns about the economic fallout from troubles in the global financial system. Britain’s central bank boosted its key rate by a 25 bps to 4.25%, a day after the US Fed approved a similar move.
