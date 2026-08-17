Bank of India (New Zealand) launches 'BOINZ - Freedom' mobile banking app

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Bank of India (New Zealand) Limited has launched its new mobile banking application, "BOINZ - Freedom", as part of efforts to strengthen its digital banking presence in New Zealand and provide customers with greater convenience and control over their banking experience.

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The application was launched on the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day at a special gathering in Auckland attended by around 500 guests.

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The application was formally inaugurated by the Consul General of India in Auckland, while Bank of India MD & CEO Rajneesh Karnatak addressed the gathering through a video message.

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The launch of "BOINZ - Freedom" marks a step in Bank of India's efforts to combine its long-standing banking legacy with modern digital technology. The bank said the application reflects its commitment to offering customers greater convenience, choice and control, while maintaining the trust and relationships that have been central to its operations for more than 12 decades.

The timing of the launch on India's Independence Day also carries symbolic significance, with "Freedom" representing the ability to bank anytime and anywhere while embracing new possibilities through digital banking. The initiative is aligned with the bank's "Relationship Beyond Banking" philosophy, which seeks to combine technology and innovation with personal customer relationships.

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The new application offers a range of banking services, including domestic remittances within New Zealand and international remittances to India. Other features include biometric authentication, secure m-PIN login, TDS certificate downloads and account statement downloads for savings, current and loan accounts. Customers can also use the application for scheduled payments.

Bank of India said the launch further strengthens its presence in New Zealand, where it has operated since 2011 through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bank of India (New Zealand) Limited (BOI(NZ)L), with branches in Auckland and Papatoetoe.

The bank's international footprint currently spans 15 countries across five continents, including the United States, United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, the UAE, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, New Zealand and Japan. Its first overseas branch was opened in London in 1946.

Bank of India said it remains committed to serving the New Zealand community by combining trust, innovation and digital banking capabilities, while expressing gratitude to the Indian community, customers, the Consulate General of India in Auckland and other stakeholders for their continued support. (ANI)

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