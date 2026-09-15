Bank of India unveils 12 digital banking initiatives at Global FinTech Fest 2026

New offerings span Omni Neo mobile banking, premium cards, digital currency, self-service banking and FinTech collaboration MUMBAI, India, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of India showcased its growing digital capabilities at the Global FinTech Fest (GFF) 2026, held from September 9–11, 2026, unveiling 12 initiatives spanning payments, cards, digital currency, self-service banking, compliance, customer engagement and fintech collaboration.

The Bank's booth was inaugurated by Shri Rajneesh Karnatak, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of India and senior executives from Bank & representatives from the Bank's technology and fintech partners.

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The initiatives reflect Bank of India's focus on making banking more convenient, secure, inclusive and accessible while strengthening its capabilities in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, programmable digital currency and data-led customer engagement.

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Speaking on the occasion, Shri Rajneesh Karnatak, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of India, said, "India's financial-services ecosystem is entering a new phase in which innovation must deliver meaningful improvements in accessibility, security and customer experience. The initiatives presented by Bank of India at GFF 2026 reflect our commitment to combining the reach and trust of a public-sector bank with emerging technologies and strong ecosystem partnerships. As we advance our digital transformation, our focus will remain on developing solutions that are inclusive, scalable and relevant to the evolving needs of our customers." Mobile based digital payments The Bank presented four initiatives developed around India's rapidly evolving digital-payments infrastructure.

UPI Help 2.0 provides customers with a single authenticated interface to view their UPI transaction history, raise and track complaints, and manage mandates linked to their Bank of India accounts, irrespective of the UPI application through which the mandates were created. BOI has integrated this feature in Omni Neo Mobile App and now BOI customers can view and manage mandates created on BOI account on the Omni App. Another important feature in UPI help is transaction replay facility. This allows user to re-initiate an earlier UPI transaction, performed on any UPI app, from Omni Neo app where BOI account is linked.

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Bank also launched UPI Tap & Pay on PoS for BOI customers. This facility enables customers to make contactless UPI payments by tapping an NFC-enabled smartphone on a supported point-of-sale terminal. BOI customers can enable Tap & Pay feature on their Omni Neo mobile app and make it as default app for Tap & Pay transaction. When they make any purchase below Rs. 5000/- then merchant will initiate a UPI collect request and customer has to simply tap the phone on PoS machine and transaction will be successful.

Another key launch for mobile banking was the Unified Ticketing Platform, developed by NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited, is designed to enable interoperable QR-based ticketing across metro, bus and other public-transport systems. Through the integration, Bank of India customers will be able to book tickets for local transport and tourist destinations through the Bank's Omni Neo mobile application as participating transit and tourism operators join the platform.

Bank of India launched IMPS bulk payment in collaboration with NPCI in GFF 2026. This facility allows customers to send payment request in bulk and the system shall process the transactions and share response file with customers in one go. This shall be very helpful to their corporate customers through internet Banking. This facility is developed on bank's Centralised Digital Payment Switch (CDPS).

Programmable CBDC for purpose-bound transactions Under its digital-currency portfolio, Bank of India formally launched user-level Programmable Central Bank Digital Currency functionality. The solution enables digital tokens to be issued with embedded usage conditions such as merchant-category restrictions, geographical limits, expiry periods and specified acceptance criteria.

The system supports secure token issuance, transfers and merchant payments, with real-time checks to ensure that transactions comply with the configured conditions. Potential applications include targeted subsidies, relief payments, purpose-bound benefits and other Direct Benefit Transfer programme.

Programmability can help ensure that funds are used for their intended purpose while improving transparency, auditability and operational efficiency.

Leading Bank of India's card product portfolio at GFF 2026 was the Terra Mastercard World Credit Card, a contactless international credit card designed for customers seeking premium travel, lifestyle and global-payment benefits. The card can be used across ATMs, point-of-sale terminals and e-commerce platforms.

Terra offers benefits across travel, entertainment, dining, mobility, wellness and digital subscriptions. These include domestic and international airport lounge access, accelerated reward points on eligible transactions and preferred categories, and offers from PVR INOX, Swiggy, Uber, Netmeds, Paytm Flights, Yatra, JioSaavn, Tata CLiQ Fashion and Tattva Spa, subject to applicable terms and conditions. The card is being offered with no issuance fee and an annual membership fee of ₹990 for the principal card and ₹750 for an add-on card.

Alongside the Terra Credit Card, Bank also launched, Unified AgentNxt Partner Integration, which provides a common framework through which the Bank can engage and manage multiple approved technology service providers. By standardising partner onboarding, operations, reporting and governance, the platform is expected to simplify ecosystem management and enable the Bank to scale customer acquisition, assisted banking, merchant services, financial inclusion, payments and collection initiatives more efficiently.

Next-generation self-service banking In association with Hitachi, Bank of India showcased a proof of concept for an Android-based Cash Recycler Machine that brings multiple self-service banking facilities onto a single software-driven platform.

Along with conventional ATM and cash-recycler services, the machine supports UPI-based interoperable cardless cash withdrawals, Green PIN generation and real-time debit-card issuance. Customers can initiate the card application and authentication process at the machine and receive a personalised physical debit card instantly.

The proof of concept will enable the Bank to evaluate customer experience, technology integration, operational requirements and the potential future deployment of next-generation self-service banking infrastructure.

Fintech, compliance and customer-engagement platforms Bank of India also presented technology-led platforms designed to improve compliance, customer engagement, product discovery and fintech collaboration.

ALPHA PLUS is a technology-enabled compliance platform designed to automate compliance functions such as Regulatory Inspection Management, Regulatory Correspondence Tracking, Compliance Advisory, Circular Repository Management, Deviation Reporting, Penalties Tracking, etc.

BOI launched FinTech Connect Portal which provides a direct channel through which fintech companies can register their capabilities and submit proposals to the Bank. Applications can be made without a fee and will be evaluated on merit, with each submission receiving a reference ID and identified internal owner. The portal is intended to create a central repository of fintech capabilities and make engagement with prospective partners more transparent and structured.

The Bank also showcased Markytics, an in-branch cross-selling and visitor-engagement platform. At GFF, the platform enabled proximity-based visit tracking, relevant product discovery, lead generation, session bookings, visitor reminders, feedback collection and rewards management. Its dashboard provides Bank teams with insights into visitor activity, product interest, dwell time and conversion trends.

The platform can support the cross-selling of retail, commercial, digital-banking and fintech offerings by identifying customer interest and creating contextualised leads for relationship managers.

Bank of India additionally presented E-Kosha 2.0, a Tone Tag-enabled conversational banking proposition that allows customers to engage with the Bank through voice. Designed to make digital banking simpler and more inclusive, E-Kosha can provide guided access to banking information and services without requiring customers to navigate complex screens.

The platform has the potential to be deployed at branches, Business Correspondent locations and other high-footfall touchpoints. It can progressively be expanded to cover account services, payments, transfers, loans, insurance, investments, customer service and product discovery.

Together, these initiatives demonstrate the Bank's approach of combining internal capabilities with ecosystem partnerships to translate emerging technologies into practical banking applications.

Bank of India leadership contributes to key industry discussions Bank of India's senior leadership participated in discussions examining the future of AI, credit, compliance, cybersecurity, operational resilience and international fintech collaboration.

Shri Rajneesh Karnatak, Managing Director & CEO, participated in the session titled "End-to-End AI in Credit," sharing perspectives on the application of artificial intelligence across the credit lifecycle.

• Shri P. R. Rajagopal, Executive Director, participated in the discussion on "AI-powered Early Warning Systems: Protecting Portfolios and Driving Growth,"; • Shri Subrat Kumar, Executive Director, joined a discussion on "Hyperpersonalisation in Banking at Scale."; • Shri Pramod Kumar Dwivedi, Executive Director – "Co-Designing Responsible AI: BFSI, Regulators and the Future of Financial Innovation"; • Shri Satyendra Singh, CGM & CIO – "Autonomous Banking: From Ambition to Accountability"; • Shri Ashok Pathak, CGM – "India–UK FinTech Growth Corridor"; • Shri Ashutosh Mishra, GM & CTO – "From Access to Ownership: Where Financial Institutions Build Their AI Edge" and "The Always-On Core: Solving for Resilience, Residency, Sovereignty & Multi-Cloud in the Agentic Era"; • Shri S. Gowri Shankar Rao, CFTO – "Trust. Connect. Convert: The ROI-Driven Customer Journey"; and • Shri Kuldeep Pal, CISO – "The SOC Capacity Crisis: Can AI Solve Cybersecurity's Growing Gap Between Threats and Talent?" Over the three-day event, the Bank's booth welcomed various dignitaries from government bodies and regulators and hosted live demonstrations for customers, fintech companies, technology partners and other stakeholders.

Bank of India's participation at GFF 2026 reinforced its commitment to building a future-ready, inclusive and secure banking ecosystem and delivering on its promise of Relationship Beyond Banking.

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