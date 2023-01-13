Bank staff on two-day strike from Jan 30

Chennai, January 12
The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) on Thursday decided to go on a two-day strike from January 30 to press for their various demands, a top All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) official said. The decision was taken at a meeting of UFBU held in Mumbai on Thursday.
“UFBU meeting was held today in Mumbai. Since there is no response from Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) on our demands despite letters, it has been decided to revive our agitation and to give a call for strike on January 30 and 31,” AIBEA general secretary CH Venkatachalam said.
The demands include five-day banking, updation of pension, residual issues, scrapping of NPS, negotiation on charter of demands for wage revision, and adequate recruitment in all cadres. — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress govt restores old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal becomes third Congress-ruled state to restore OPS a...
11 Delhi cops suspended for negligence over death of woman dragged by car
Home ministry tells Delhi Police to slap murder charges base...
ISRO report shows entire Joshimath may sink; town sank by 5.4 cm in last 12 days
The satellite images show that the Joshimath-Auli road is al...
SpiceJet bomb hoax: British Airways trainee made call to delay departure of 'girlfriends' of his friends
Dwarka resident arrested, police launch manhunt to nab two o...