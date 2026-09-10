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Home / Business / Bank strike on September 11: Services to be hit as unions demand 5-day work week

Bank strike on September 11: Services to be hit as unions demand 5-day work week

Public sector banks across India may see disruptions in cash deposits and withdrawals; Ganesh Chaturthi holiday follows in some states

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:05 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Banking services, particularly at public sector banks, are likely to be affected on Friday as bank employees’ unions observe a nationwide strike. File photo
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Banking services, including cash withdrawals and deposits at public sector banks, are likely to be affected on Friday as bank employees’ and officers’ unions observe a nationwide strike demanding a five-day working week and resolution of other long-pending issues.

The September 11 bank strike could impact banking operations for four days in several parts of the country, with Saturday and Sunday being bank holidays. In some states, the disruption could extend further as September 14 is a holiday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

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Most public sector banks have already alerted customers about the possible impact of the strike on branch operations and services.

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The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of seven bank employees’ and officers’ unions, has also threatened a three-day nationwide strike from September 28, coinciding with the half-yearly closure.

The demand for a five-day banking week has remained unresolved for a long time. Even during conciliation meetings before the Chief Labour Commissioner, the government did not give any commitment on its implementation.

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“Hence, the agitation has been forced on the unions due to the actions of the government and management,” said Rupam Roy, general secretary of the All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC).

The unions have argued that a five-day work week is already followed by central and state government offices, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), LIC, GIC, NABARD and several other institutions.

“A 5-day working week is already followed by central and state government offices, the RBI, LIC, GIC, NABARD and several other institutions. The stock market, money market and foreign exchange market also function on a 5-day basis,” said L Chandrasekhar, general secretary of the National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE).

Apart from the five-day banking week, the unions are also seeking resolution of other pending demands, including updation and improvement of pension, a uniform dearness allowance formula for all pensioners, and an option for employees covered under the National Pension System (NPS) to switch to the old pension scheme (OPS).

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