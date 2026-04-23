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Home / Business / Banke Eyes Rs 1,000 Crore Milestone After Strong Rs 587 Crore Performance in Mumbai

Banke Eyes Rs 1,000 Crore Milestone After Strong Rs 587 Crore Performance in Mumbai

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ANI
Updated At : 01:40 PM Apr 23, 2026 IST
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PNN

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23: Banke International Properties - India has announced a strong topline performance in Mumbai, closing approximately Rs 587 crore in gross transaction value during the last financial year. Presenting a robust year-on-year growth of around 20%, the transactions achieved reinforces the Banke's growing presence in one of India's most competitive real estate markets.

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The residential segment dominated Banke's business, contributing to nearly 90% of the overall transaction value. Commercial real estate accounted for the remaining 10%. Within the residential category, premium housing stood out as a key driver, accounting for approximately 40% of transactions. Luxury properties contributed around 20%, with the rest driven by mid-segment demand.

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In the previous financial year, Banke also noted a steady demand across a typical ticket size range of Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore, with homebuyer behaviour reflecting a shift towards quality, prioritising better locations, and seeking reputed developers for their enhanced lifestyle offerings. The strategic partnerships inked with leading developers such as Lodha, Runwal, Godrej Properties, and Paradise Group, helped Banke in driving transaction volumes. These collaborations ensured that Banke managed to strengthen its deal pipeline through better access to inventory, better pricing alignment, and faster transaction closures.

Thane stood out as the highest-performing micro-market for Banke, contributing approximately 35% of the total transaction value. This was followed by consistent contributions from the Central and Western suburbs, along with Navi Mumbai and South Mumbai.

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Commenting on the achievement, Porush Jhunjhunwala, Founder & CEO, Banke International Properties - India said, "In real estate, true scale is not defined by numbers alone, but by the depth of relationships, the integrity of advice, and the consistency of execution. In this evolving market, our focus remains on building a platform that delivers enduring value to both clients and partners while we look at setting new benchmarks for professionalism in the industry,"

During this period, Banke's end-users accounted for approximately 70% of the total transactions, backed by a sustained demand from first-time homebuyers. Investors contributed the remaining 30%, with a continued focus on capital appreciation and rental income opportunities.

Banke's advisory-led approach, backed by deep market expertise, curated inventory access, and a client-first philosophy, has been instrumental in closing high-value deals. The company's emphasis on transparency and end-to-end service has only strengthened client trust in a highly competitive environment. Looking ahead, Banke International Properties is actively exploring development opportunities, particularly in plotted land projects aligned with the state government's broader Mumbai 3.0 vision. This forms part of its ambition to double performance and achieve the Rs 1,000 crore milestone in the upcoming financial year. The recent launch of its new office in Andheri is expected to contributed by accelerating growth, particularly across the Western suburbs from Bandra to Borivali. Banke is also looking at active development opportunities, particularly in the area of plotted land development fitting into the larger Mumbai 3.0 plans of the state government.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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