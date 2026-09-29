Banke International Properties Enters Rs 75 Crore AOP Partnership with Godrej Properties

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: Banke International Properties has entered into an AOP agreement with Godrej Properties, involving a business value of approximately Rs 75 crore. The performance-led association will focus on generating qualified demand for selected Godrej Properties developments across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Advertisement

The AOP will harmonize Godrej Properties’ development capabilities and established residential portfolio with Banke’s advisory expertise, Mumbai market network and international distribution platform. Under the association, Banke will draw on its domestic and overseas client base to reach end-users, non-resident Indians and Indian investors based across global markets.

Advertisement

Banke International Properties will complement the Godrej’s development platform by providing structured distribution, market intelligence, customer segmentation and sales execution across the developments covered by the AOP. Unlike a conventional channel-partner arrangement, the AOP is structured on a defined commercial objective and closer alignment across demand generation, customer profiling, sales strategy and execution. Banke International Properties will monitor the quality and conversion of its sales pipeline, buyer profiles, project-level performance and the markets from which demand is generated. The agreement aims to create a repeatable distribution model capable of supporting sustained demand beyond individual launches and sales campaigns.

Aditya Pushkarna, Associate Director, Banke International Properties said, “This AOP marks an important step in strengthening Banke International Properties’ presence in Mumbai and advancing our model of deeper, performance-driven partnerships with leading developers. Godrej Properties brings a strong development platform and trusted consumer proposition, while we have local market knowledge, an established buyer network and international distribution capabilities. This will be an advisory-led strategy that works on each buyer being matched with a project, location and price point aligned with their requirements.”

Advertisement

Banke will market the selected portfolio by following a segmented approach rather than broad-based lead generation. End-users will be advised on factors such as commuting convenience, education, family requirements and lifestyle infrastructure, whereas investors will be guided by entry pricing, rental demand, competing supply, infrastructure development and potential exit liquidity. The association will also add strength to Banke’s target of achieving Rs 1,000 crore in transaction value. Although the Godrej Properties AOP outlines a defined contribution of approximately Rs 75 crore, its wider importance lies in combining greater depth in Mumbai with Banke’s growing cross-border distribution capabilities.

Banke currently operates across the UAE, the UK, Qatar, India and South Africa, with 600 plus professionals representing over 30 nationalities. The network strength allows the company to reach Indian investors based outside Mumbai and overseas, creating a distribution corridor through which established Indian real estate opportunities can be presented to qualified buyers across markets.

The partnership builds on Banke’s existing relationship with Godrej Properties, under which the company has previously received recognition through Godrej Partner Connect. The new AOP represents a deeper level of commercial engagement and reflects Banke’s broader strategy of developing structured, performance-oriented associations with leading developers.

Going forward, Banke plans to strengthen its position as an international real estate advisory and distribution platform with robust capabilities in individual markets. Strategic associations such as the Godrej Properties AOP will support its expansion across the MMR and reinforce its transition from a transaction intermediary to a platform connecting developers with qualified domestic and international capital.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)