Banke International Properties Officiates as Leading Arm Sponsor of India Champions for WCL Season 3

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: Banke International Properties served as the Leading Arm Sponsor of India Champions for Season 3 of the recently concluded World Championship of Legends (WCL), held in the UAE from October 3 to 18, 2026. The partnership aligned the international property advisory company with some of India’s most celebrated former international cricketers, strengthening brand recognition and connecting with audiences across its key markets.

Featuring names including Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Robin Uthappa, Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan, India Champions brought together players whose achievements have shaped enduring memories for generations of cricket fans. Banke International Properties’ association with India Champions connected that sporting legacy with the company’s ambition to build a stronger international brand, reaching property buyers, investors, entrepreneurs and professionals through a shared passion for cricket.

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As Leading Arm Sponsor, Banke International Properties’ name and logo featured on the arm of the India Champions team jersey, supported by agreed sponsorship assets and promotional rights. The association included six months of player-image usage and related promotional rights extending until April 2027, enabling the company to sustain its campaign beyond WCL through approved content and marketing activities.

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For UAE-headquartered Banke International Properties, this partnership had particular relevance to its home market and its connections with India. Cricket commands a strong following across the country’s diverse communities, providing an opportunity to deepen existing relationships and introduce the Banke International Properties brand to audiences beyond conventional property advertising. The association also supported engagement across the Group’s international network.

Commenting on the sponsorship deal, Porush Jhunjhunwala, Founder and CEO, Banke International Properties, said, “Building a brand that people recognise, trust and connect with across markets has been our ambition. And so, partnering with India Champions meant access to a powerful platform to advance that ambition through a sport that means so much to the communities we serve. These players have earned their place in Indian cricket through preparation, teamwork and consistent performance. These are the values that also guide how we build our business. For Banke International Properties, this association is about taking our story to a much wider audience, strengthening relationships and creating engaging opportunities that will continue well beyond the final match. We are proud to have supported India Champions and look forward to bringing our clients, colleagues and international communities closer to a new experience.”

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Founded in 2013 with a team of four, Banke International Properties has grown to more than 600 professionals representing over 30 nationalities. Its services span residential and commercial sales and leasing, off-plan properties and property management. The India Champions partnership supports the company's next phase of brand development, complementing its property expertise with a broader presence among the people and communities that influence its growth.

Banke International Properties will build on the India Champions association through country-specific digital campaigns, approved player-focused content, post-tournament communications and initiatives involving clients and employees across its international network. Opportunities for collaborative player content, employee participation and client engagement will be explored within the agreed rights.

The partnership with India Champions reflects Banke International Properties’ wider approach to brand-building, combining business engagement with community connections. Alongside its participation in property exhibitions, international roadshows and corporate social responsibility programmes, the company views sport as a platform for building familiarity and trust across borders. Through its association with India Champions, Banke International Properties aims to translate the visibility gained on the cricket field into lasting brand recognition as it builds stronger relationships across its international property business.

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