DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Business / Banking credit trails deposit growth, keeping CD ratio under 80%: CareEdge report

Banking credit trails deposit growth, keeping CD ratio under 80%: CareEdge report

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:50 PM Jun 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): In the current fortnight, deposit growth has outpaced credit growth and credit offtake and deposit growth has cooled, according to a report by CareEdge.

Advertisement

The report says credit offtake and deposit growth has cooled year on year basis weighed down by a high base effect and muted growth across segments.

The CareEdge report noted, "as of May 30, 2025, credit offtake reached Rs 182.9 lakh crore, marking an increase of 9.0% year-on-year (y-o-y), significantly slower than last year's rate of 16.1 per cent (excluding merger impact)."

Advertisement

Credit off-take refers to the amount of credit (loans and advances) that banks and financial institutions are lending out to individuals and businesses.

On the deposit side, by May 30, 2025, it has reached Rs 231.7 lakh crore, up 9.9 per cent (y-o-y) and increased by 1.25 per cent sequentially. However, the attained level is less than the 12.2 per cent growth (excluding merger impact) recorded last year.

Advertisement

As per the report, the total outstanding certificate of deposits issuances reached Rs 5.13 lakh crore, boosted by banks' continued dependence on funds through short-term certificate deposits amidst subdued deposit growth.

On the flip side, the report also reveals that the Credit-Deposit (CD) ratio experienced a marginal decline, staying below the 80 per cent mark for the fifth consecutive fortnight. The reason behind the downfall was primarily driven by a higher deposit inflow of Rs 2.85 lakh crore compared to a lower credit offtake of mere Rs 0.59 lakh crore during the current fortnight.

"The credit-to-total-assets ratio witnessed a marginal downtick and decreased to 69.9%, meanwhile, the Government Investment-to-total-assets ratio remained flat at 25.6%, for the fortnight ending May 30, 2025," the report by CareEdge said.

Additionally, overall government investments totalled Rs 67.1 lakh crore as of May 30, 2025, reflecting a y-o-y growth of 8.5 per cent and a sequential increase of 0.4 per cent. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts