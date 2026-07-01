DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Banking stocks entering profitability-led re-rating phase; large private lenders remain top picks: Kotak

Banking stocks entering profitability-led re-rating phase; large private lenders remain top picks: Kotak

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:53 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): India's banking sector is entering a more constructive phase, with future stock re-rating likely to be driven by improving profitability rather than balance sheet repair, according to a report by Kotak Institutional Equities.

Advertisement

The brokerage said the investment case for banks remains intact despite recent boardroom and management changes at HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Bandhan Bank, stressing that these developments do not alter the sector's underlying fundamentals, which it believes has entered a more favourable phase.

Advertisement

"We are in a more constructive phase of the cycle, where re-rating is increasingly likely to be driven by improving profitability rather than balance sheet repair," the report said.

Advertisement

Kotak added that the next leg of sector performance is expected to be supported by improving operating metrics rather than clean-up of legacy stress.

The report expects public sector banks to benefit from stronger pricing discipline, while private lenders could gain from access to cheaper funding sources.

Advertisement

"We expect stronger yield discipline from public banks and support from access to lower-cost funding sources, including FCNR deposits for private banks, leading the investment argument," it said.

On the asset quality front, the brokerage remained optimistic, noting that risks continue to be contained across key lending segments.

"Asset quality risks remain well contained, supported by healthy retail vintages, resilient corporate balance sheets and a benign MSME credit environment," the report said.

Kotak also believes current valuations leave room for further upside as earnings improve over the medium term. It continues to prefer large, high-quality private sector lenders such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, while State Bank of India remains its preferred public sector banking pick. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts