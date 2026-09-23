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Home / Business / Banks brace for 5-day disruption from September 26; SBI, Indian Bank issue advisories

Banks brace for 5-day disruption from September 26; SBI, Indian Bank issue advisories

Bank officials say internet banking, mobile applications and UPI would continue to remain available

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:36 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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"Use ATMs/ADWMs, CSPs, YONO, Internet/Mobile Banking, UPI & other digital channels,” SBI said in a statement issued to customers on Tuesday evening. Image credit/ANI
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Ahead of a three-day nationwide strike by bank unions in support of their demand for a five-day work week and withdrawal of the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, public sector undertakings State Bank of India (SBI) and Indian Bank have issued advisories asking customers to complete important transactions in advance.

Since September 26 is the fourth Saturday, which is a bank holiday, and September 27 a Sunday, physical banking services would be practically shut for five consecutive days in a row.

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“Dear Customer, Certain bank employees’ unions have called for a 3-day strike from September 28 to 30. Please complete important transactions in advance. Use ATMs/ADWMs, CSPs, YONO, Internet/Mobile Banking, UPI & other digital channels,” SBI said in a statement issued to customers on Tuesday evening.

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Indian Bank also alerted customers, saying: “Due to proposed banking strike (28-30 Sept’26), banking services may be affected. Please use Mobile Banking, ATMs & digital channels.”

SBI, Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), and Union Bank of India have issued customer advisories as of now.

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The three-day nationwide strike has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) and supported by regional rural banks. The strike coincides with the half-yearly closing of accounts on September 30. It may lead to disruption in treasury operations, cheque clearing and corporate transactions.

Bank officials said internet banking, mobile applications and UPI would continue to remain available.

Bank unions had earlier observed a one-day strike on September 11.

The striking unions have also warned of an indefinite nationwide strike from October 26 if their demands are not addressed.

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