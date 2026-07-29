Banks collected more than Rs 7,000 crore from clients who failed to maintain minimum average amount in FY26: Govt

Private sector banks earned Rs 4,948.71 crore from clients in FY26 for not maintaining the minimum average balance (MAB) in their current and savings accounts, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

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However, public sector banks (PSBs) collected Rs 2,137.92 crore during the same time period.

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In a written response to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary stated that banks cumulatively collected about Rs 7,086 crore through minimum balance charges in FY26.

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Ten of the 12 PSBs in the country have removed penalties for failing to maintain the required average amount in savings accounts, according to Chaudhary. According to their board-approved policies and business reasons, the other two PSBs have rationalised such charges.

Meanwhile, nearly 70 per cent of the minimum balance fees received in FY26 came from private sector banks, according to the Finance Ministry. With Rs 1,798.14 crore, HDFC Bank was the private lender with the largest collection, followed by Axis Bank with Rs 1,081.33 crore. Almost 58 per cent of the entire amount collected by private sector banks during the year came from the two banks combined.

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ICICI Bank (Rs 353.50 crore), Kotak Mahindra Bank (Rs 290.65 crore), Yes Bank (Rs 195.05 crore), and IDBI Bank (Rs 175.15 crore) were among the other significant private lenders. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated that while FY26 estimates are tentative, data for private sector banks earlier to FY23 is not kept up to date.

State Bank of India (SBI) reported the largest collection among public sector banks at Rs 477.27 crore, followed by Indian Bank (Rs 299.17 crore) and Bank of Baroda (Rs 394.10 crore). However, when SBI removed minimum balance penalties on savings accounts in March 2020, the government emphasized that SBI's collections only apply to current accounts.

Chaudhary reaffirmed that there is no minimum balance requirement for users of Basic Savings Bank Deposit Accounts (BSBDAs), including those opened under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY).

Basic banking services including deposits, withdrawals and ATM access are provided by these zero-balance accounts without any penalties. The government claims that about 730 million BSBDAs, including PMJDY accounts, are currently free from fines for failing to maintain a minimum balance.

In response to another query in the Rajya Sabha, Chaudhary stated that public sector banks' (PSBs') financial situation has much improved, as seen by their sound balance sheets, historically high profits and declining gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) to multi-decade lows. According to him, PSBs have also seen consistent loan expansion in a number of economic sectors.

Chaudhary further told the House that in order to assist companies in overcoming short-term liquidity mismatches brought on by the West Asia crisis, the government launched the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) 5.0 in May 2026.