Banks’ exposure to Adani Group not very significant: RBI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 8

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said the exposure of domestic banks to the Adani Group is “not very significant” and was confident that one single case would not impact the system.

His deputy MK Jain also said the exposure of domestic banks is not based on market capitalisation but against the underlying assets, operating cash flows and projects under implementation.

The vote of confidence in the Indian financial system from the top RBI officials came on a day when Adani Group’s shares further regained ground with eight of 10 shares trading in the positive territory. The flagship, Adani Enterprises, rose by 20% to cross the Rs 2,000-mark, which was an improvement but nowhere near the valuation of over Rs 3,300 before the release of the Hindenburg report.

Adani Ports rose a healthy 8.33%, Adani Transmission, Adani Wilmar and Adani Power by 5% each. NDTV rose 4.98%, Ambuja Cements 0.16% whereas ACC was down 1.02%. Adani Total Gas, however, dipped by 5% and Adani Green was down 5%. On Tuesday, six of the group companies closed in the green while four were in the red.

Speaking in Mumbai, RBI chief Shaktikanta Das said RBI has made its own assessments and found that its large exposure guidelines, which cap exposures to a single company or a group, are fully complied with by all the lenders. “The strength, the size and the resilience of the Indian banking system now are much stronger and larger to be affected by an individual incident or a case like this,” he added.

He said it helped that the banks had also improved their loan appraisal process in the past few years, including on governance, audit committees, risk management committees and making it mandatory to appoint chief risk officers and chief compliance officers.

The Adani Group’s shares have posted a turnaround after it announced that it will pre-pay $1.11 billion for the release of pledged shares of its firms ahead of the maturity in September 2024.