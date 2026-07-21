DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Banks have raised $17.4 billion under FCNR (B) deposit scheme since June 8: RBI

Banks have raised $17.4 billion under FCNR (B) deposit scheme since June 8: RBI

Demonstrates significant foreign exchange inflows in response to the Central bank's efforts to improve India's balance of payments

article_Author
Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:58 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File
Advertisement

Banks have raised $17.4 billion under the Reserve Bank of India's FCNR (B) deposit scheme since June 8, demonstrating significant foreign exchange inflows in response to the Central bank's efforts to improve India's balance of payments.

Advertisement

According to RBI data, banks raised $17.4 billion through new Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) FCNR (B) between June 8 and July 17, 2026. Additionally, during the same period, banks raised $1.97 billion through Overseas Foreign Currency Borrowings (OFCBs) and another $1.342 billion through External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs).

Advertisement

In order to improve India's balance of payments and promote foreign capital inflows, the RBI announced the extraordinary measures on June 5.

Advertisement

A subsidised swap facility for new FCNR (B) deposits, OFCBs, and ECB inflows was introduced by the Central bank as part of the package. On June 8, the facility opened for business.

The framework states that the swap window for FCNR (B) deposits will last until September 30, 2026, while the OFCB and ECB swap window will last until December 31, 2026.

Advertisement

Since its inception, the programme has had high participation, according to the Central bank.

"The swap facility has seen avid interest and attracted steady forex inflows since June 8, 2026," the RBI said, citing data received from authorised dealer banks.

Non-resident Indians (NRIs) can lodge foreign currency deposits with Indian banks under the FCNR(B) scheme without bearing exchange rate risk, and banks can convert these foreign currency inflows into rupees on favorable terms due to the RBI's concessional swap facility.

The steps were implemented in an attempt to improve foreign exchange inflows, bolster the resilience of the external sector, and boost India's balance of payments.

Meanwhile, in less than a month since the facility opened, the RBI's effort has already drawn over $20.7 billion in total inflows through FCNR (B) deposits, OFCBs, and ECBs, according to the current data.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts