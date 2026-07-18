Banks to see robust credit demand, sound asset quality in FY27: Report

India’s banking industry is set to begin FY27 on a solid foundation due to high credit demand, increasing deposit mobilization and sound asset quality, according to a report by Ashika Institutional Equities.

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The brokerage predicted that banks would continue to have consistent earnings momentum despite ongoing competition for deposits.

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According to the research, secured retail, MSME, services and certain corporate industries continue to be the key sources of demand for loans. It further stated that banks should be able to maintain loan expansion while upholding careful underwriting criteria if deposit growth improves.

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Non-food credit growth was 18.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) as of June 30, 2026, whereas deposit growth was 13.3 per cent.

The report stated that the current rate of loan expansion is the fastest in over ten years, excluding the effects of the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger.

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In FY27, the brokerage anticipates that banking sector credit growth will continue to be robust at about 15 per cent. Stronger deposit mobilisation is expected to offer sufficient funding support for ongoing loan growth across important segments.

The Reserve Bank of India’s unique FCNR (B) deposit window was also mentioned in the report as an extra funding source. By September 2026, it projected inflows of around USD 50 billion through FCNR (B) deposits, which could account for nearly 1.8 per cent of the rise in system deposits.

According to the research, FCNR (B) deposits may contribute between 1 per cent and 3 per cent to the increase of deposits at several significant banks in FY27. It stated that the facility is expected to help meet financial needs and improve liquidity.

In the second half of FY27, Ashika Institutional Equities predicts that the RBI will increase the repo rate by 25 to 50 basis points. It stated that any increase in policy rates is likely to be more advantageous for banks with a larger percentage of external benchmark-linked loans.

The report added that banks’ net interest margins could be further supported by the RBI’s FCNR(B) zero-cost swap window, which could help reduce funding costs and relieve pressure on deposit mobilisation.