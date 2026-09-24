DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Banks well placed to deploy liquidity as credit demand remains strong: RBI Dy Governor Rohit Jain

Banks well placed to deploy liquidity as credit demand remains strong: RBI Dy Governor Rohit Jain

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:22 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI): Banks should have little difficulty deploying available liquidity in the coming months as credit demand continues to grow at 19-20 per cent, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Rohit Jain said on Thursday, adding that demand remains broad-based across sectors.

“Credit has been growing strongly at 19-20%. So over the next few months I think the banks will be able to deploy this liquidity and we have had a meeting with all the banks, discussed their position and we shouldn't have any problem,” Jain told the media on the sidelines of the 13th SBI Banking & Economics Conclave 2026.

Advertisement

Jain said banks would decide how to deploy their liquidity based on their credit pipelines and proposals, as well as their overall liquidity position and asset-liability structure.

Advertisement

“Their asset liability position will determine how they deploy that liquidity. It's basically the bank's call on how they use this liquidity,” he said.

He also said the RBI does not currently see any particular sector that requires banks to be more cautious, with credit demand remaining broad-based.

Advertisement

“In general if you see the credit demand has been quite broad based. All the sectors and segments have been growing reasonably. So we do not find any concern on any particular sector on front which we need to warn the banks on,” Jain said.

Jain added that banks themselves have remained cautious in extending credit and in their underwriting, and expressed confidence that lending standards would remain healthy.

“The banks themselves have been very cautious on the credit and the underwriting and we believe that healthy credit standards will continue to be maintained,” he said.

In his address at the conclave, Jain also highlighted the growing role of technology in banking and said financial and technological resilience would become increasingly important as Indian banks scale up.

He said technology was no longer merely an enabler of banking but was increasingly becoming part of banks' risk architecture. “Technology architecture is becoming the risk architecture of a bank,” Jain said, while stressing that technology investments should also be viewed as investments in continuity, confidence and financial stability.

On artificial intelligence, Jain said it could improve customer service, fraud detection, risk assessment and productivity, but warned that its use must be accompanied by validation, monitoring, human oversight and clear accountability. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts