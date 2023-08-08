Banks write off Rs 14.56 lakh cr NPAs in 9 years

New Delhi, August 7
Banks have written off bad loans worth Rs 14.56 lakh crore in the past nine financial years starting 2014-15, Parliament was informed on Monday.
Out of the total Rs 14,56,226 crore, written off loans of large industries and services stood at Rs 7,40,968 crore.
Recover Rs 2,04,668 cr
- Banks have recovered an aggregate amount of Rs 2,04,668 crore in written-off loans, including corporate loans, since April, 2014 and up to March, 2023
Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) have recovered an aggregate amount of Rs 2,04,668 crore in written-off loans, including corporate loans, since April, 2014 and up to March, 2023, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.
Loans written-off during the financial year, net of recovery in written-off loans during the financial year (net write-off) in public sector banks (PSBs) was Rs 1.18 lakh crore in the financial year (FY) 2017-18, which has declined to 0.91 lakh crore in FY 2021-22 and to Rs 0.84 lakh crore (RBI provisional data) in FY 2022-23, he said in another reply.
Net write-off loans by private sector banks stood at Rs 73,803 crore (RBI provisional data) in FY 2022-23, he said.
