The Morya Meter transformed a giant modak into a functioning decibel meter, drawing 5,000+ participants, 10,000+ attempts and a 120-decibel "Morya" in Mumbai

MUMBAI, Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative agency Bare Bones Collective transformed one of Ganesh Chaturthi's most instinctive traditions into an interactive brand experience for BigBasket with the Morya Meter; a giant modak fitted with a functioning decibel meter that invited Mumbaikars at Carter Road to shout "Morya" and compete to see who could register the loudest response.

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The campaign was rooted in a simple cultural observation: someone says "Ganpati Bappa" and everyone around instinctively responds with "Morya" loudly and collectively. Rather than create another piece of festive communication for audiences to passively consume, Bare Bones turned something people already do and love doing into the experience itself.

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The modak was equally intentional. Synonymous with Ganesh Chaturthi as both an offering and festive essential, it created a natural connection to BigBasket as a destination for Ganesh Chaturthi essentials.

Girish Narayandass, Co-founder & Chief Creative Officer, Bare Bones Collective, said, "The best cultural ideas often come from noticing something people already do instinctively. You say 'Ganpati Bappa' and everyone around responds with 'Morya!' loudly and collectively. We didn't want to manufacture a festive behaviour for the brand; we wanted to build upon one that already belonged to people. The Morya Meter came from asking one very simple question: what if we could actually measure that energy?"

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From an idea to a giant modak in two weeks

Bare Bones Collective had just two weeks between locking the idea and taking it live.

The agency partnered with MOMS Outdoor to turn the concept into a functioning installation, while Sujay Kulkarni and team captured the unscripted reactions on ground, allowing the physical activation to extend onto social media.

The team initially set the challenge at 90 decibels. That benchmark didn't last long.

Participants began returning for multiple attempts, trying to beat their own scores and one another's. Soon, queues began forming around the giant modak.

Over the course of the activation, more than 5,000 people stepped up to the Morya Meter, clocking over 10,000 attempts. The loudest "Morya" eventually hit 120 decibels.

The Morya Meter was born from BigBasket's brief to break through the sameness of festive communication around Ganesh Chaturthi. The brand wanted an on-ground activation that could build awareness and brand love while reinforcing BigBasket as a destination for Ganesh Chaturthi essentials and an idea that could travel organically from the street to social media.

The campaign also builds on an existing relationship between BigBasket and Bare Bones Collective, with the agency having previously worked on the brand's performance campaigns. BigBasket's collaborative approach and willingness to explore unconventional ideas gave Bare Bones the creative freedom to move beyond conventional festive advertising and turn a cultural insight into a participative brand experience.

About Bare Bones Collective

Bare Bones Collective is an independent creative agency founded by Girish Narayandass, Anuya Jakatdar and Swati Dua, built on the belief that great brands are built through audacious work. A team of communication problem solvers, Bare Bones is led by the idea first and the medium second, creating work across film, outdoor, digital, social, influencer, experiential, 360-degree and performance marketing.

In under four years, the agency has worked with 20+ brands, including Google, Prime Video, Nykaa, BigBasket and CEEW, with its work generating 500 million+ views and appearing across 250+ billboards.

Website: https://www.barebonescollective.com/

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