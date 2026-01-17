Bareilly-based Focus Netralaya Empanelled with Regional ECHS; Cashless Eye Care Facility Now Available for Beneficiaries of Moradabad and Bareilly Divisions

Bareilly-based Focus Netralaya has been officially empanelled with the Regional Centre of the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) on January 6. Following this empanelment, ECHS beneficiaries residing in the Moradabad and Bareilly divisions will now be able to avail cashless eye care and eye surgery services at Focus Netralaya, in accordance with government-prescribed rules and guidelines. It is noteworthy that Focus Netralaya is already providing cashless medical services under several government and insurance schemes, including the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), CAPF, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya State Employees Health Scheme, Ayushman Bharat, and various leading health insurance providers.

Focus Netralaya is a fully NABH-accredited super-specialty eye hospital, committed to delivering safe and high-quality eye care services in accordance with national quality standards. The hospital is led by Dr. Kanupriya Agrawal, Director and Consultant Ophthalmologist, along with a highly experienced and dedicated team of eye specialists and trained healthcare professionals.

The hospital is equipped with advanced AI-based technology for comprehensive eye examinations, accurate diagnosis, and state-of-the-art surgical procedures. A wide range of eye care services is offered, including treatment for cataract, glaucoma, retina-related disorders, dry eye conditions, and advanced laser-based eye treatments.

With this ECHS empanelment, ex-servicemen and their dependents in the region will now have access to advanced, reliable, and cashless eye care facilities at the local level, ensuring timely treatment and enhanced convenience.

