Barista and US Cranberries Unveil Tangy, Tempting Summer Delights for India's Cafe Lovers

ANI
Updated At : 01:00 PM Jun 28, 2025 IST
PNN

New Delhi [India], June 28: Barista Coffee Company, one of India's most loved home-grown cafe chains, has teamed up with US Cranberries to launch a delicious and refreshing range of cranberry-infused beverages and desserts this summer. The special menu is available at select Barista outlets across India from June 15 to September 14, 2025.

Celebrated globally for their bold, tangy flavour and health benefits, US Cranberries bring a vibrant twist to Barista's signature offerings -- promising both indulgence and wellness for today's health-conscious, flavour-seeking consumers.

This exciting new menu features:

* Cranberry Air Espresso

* Cranberry Mocha Frappe

* Cranberry Matcha Cake

* US Cranberry Cookies

Each item is a fusion of taste and function, designed to delight Indian palates during the sweltering summer months. Earlier today, influencers, food bloggers, and members of the media gathered at a Barista

cafe in New Delhi for an exclusive tasting experience. The cafe buzzed with excitement as guests sampled the limited-edition menu and shared rave reviews across social platforms, highlighting the bold flavours and innovative pairings.

Speaking on the collaboration, Mr. Rajat Agrawal, CEO, Barista Coffee Company, said, "At Barista Coffee Company, we constantly strive to curate offerings that align with our customers evolving preferences. Our partnership with The Cranberry Institute reflects our shared vision of quality, craftsmanship, and authenticity. The flavour of cranberries elevates our beverages and desserts to a new level of indulgence. We are excited to bring this exclusive series to our guests across the country."

Mr. Sumit Saran, India representative of The Cranberry Institute, added, "We are proud to partner with Barista Coffee Company to showcase the dynamic potential of US cranberries. This campaign not only brings an exciting flavour experience to cafe lovers but also highlights the growing culinary integration between the US and Indian markets. US cranberries are nutritious and flavourful but also beautifully complement both beverages and desserts, adding a unique tangy & sweet note that elevates every creation. We're thrilled to see them take centre stage on Barista's summer menu."

With this launch, Barista strengthens its position as a leader in cafe innovation, while US

Cranberries deepen their presence in India's dynamic food and beverage space.

About Barista Coffee Company

Incepted in 2000 under the name Barista Coffee Company Limited, the brand was established with the sole aim of providing a truly international coffee experience to its customers in a warm, friendly, and peaceful environment. Barista, one of the leading chains of espresso bars and cafes in India, thrives to provide an international experience in terms of cafes and coffee culture. Barista Coffee Company Limited has its outlets in India & Sri Lanka.

About The Cranberry Institute

The Cranberry Institute (CI), founded in 1951, is a non-profit supporting North American cranberry growers and the industry. It promotes research on cranberry health benefits, agricultural practices, and environmental stewardship. Funded by industry members, the CI represents growers in regulatory matters and shares updates via newsletters.(SPG)

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

