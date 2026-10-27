Barito Renewables Completes Star Energy Darajat Unit 3 Retrofit, bringing installed capacity to 935.55 MW

PRNewswire

Jakarta [Indonesia], October 27: Star Energy Geothermal Darajat II, a subsidiary of PT Barito Renewables Energy Tbk (IDX: BREN), announced on 26 October 2026 that Unit 3 of the Darajat Geothermal Power Plant in Garut, West Java, has completed its retrofit process. The retrofit raises Unit 3's output from 122 megawatts (MW) to 130.55 MW, making it one of the largest single geothermal power units in Indonesia. The upgrade also lifts the Darajat complex to 280.55 MW of total generating capacity.

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With the completion of Unit 3 retrofit, Barito Renewables' total installed geothermal capacity rises to 935.55 MW, up from 886 MW at its listing on the Indonesia Stock Exchange in October 2023. The milestone brings the company within reach of its target of 1 gigawatt (GW) of installed geothermal capacity by the end of 2026. The retrofitted unit has exceeded its guaranteed performance values. The project was delivered in line with the contract schedule and without a single safety incident.

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Hendra Soetjipto Tan, President Director of Barito Renewables, said: "Darajat Unit 3 shows what disciplined asset optimisation can deliver. We are operating one of the country's largest single geothermal units and adding more clean, firm baseload power to the grid, and we are well positioned to reach 1 GW by the end of this year."

"Completing the retrofit on schedule and with zero safety incidents reflects the operational excellence our teams and partners bring to every site. We thank Mitsubishi Power for its support, and we remain committed to supporting the Government in accelerating Indonesia's energy transition," he added.

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Star Energy Geothermal awarded the turnkey retrofit contract to Mitsubishi Power in October 2024. The project involved a partial upgrade of Unit 3's facilities, including a new steam turbine manufactured at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries' Nagasaki Shipyard & Machinery Works in Japan. Mitsubishi Power handled design, manufacturing and installation support, while its local subsidiary, PT Mitsubishi Power Indonesia, carried out on-site installation.

Geothermal power produces low emissions during operation and, unlike weather-dependent renewable sources, can provide reliable baseload electricity around the clock. With Indonesia endowed with approximately 24 GW of geothermal potential, according to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), much of which remains untapped, geothermal has a significant role to play in strengthening the country's energy security and accelerating its transition to a lower-carbon power system. The successful completion of Darajat Unit 3 retrofit demonstrates how optimising existing geothermal assets can help unlock this potential while supporting Indonesia's decarbonisation goals.

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