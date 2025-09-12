Barsana Magic Launches Protein Range to Power Everyday Living

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 12: Barsana Magic, the flagship wellness brand from Sanjeevani Agrofoods Limited, proudly unveils its all-new Protein Range, crafted to make protein simple, delicious, and accessible for everyone. Guided by the mission "Protein for All", this launch introduces protein-packed coffees and an Everyday Protein Mix, designed to fuel energy, fitness, and daily wellness. The Barsana Magic Protein range is crafted to meet everyday essential need of Protein for every age.

A Smarter Way to Stay Energized

Today's fast-paced lifestyles demand more than just taste, they need real nutrition, delivered quickly and conveniently. Barsana Magic's Protein Range does exactly that, blending great flavors with high-quality protein to help individuals hit their daily goals without hassle. Whether you're hitting the gym, working long hours, or simply managing household routines, this range gives you the perfect balance of energy, strength, and recovery.

The Protein Line-Up

* Protein Dark Chocolate Coffee - Bold cocoa meets smooth coffee, delivering 25g protein in every 35g pouch for powerful recovery.

* Protein Iced Latte Coffee - A chilled latte with a healthy twist, energizing you anytime, anywhere.

* Protein Iced Mocha Coffee - A coffee bean indulgence that fuels strength without guilt.

* Protein Iced Vanilla Coffee - Creamy, aromatic vanilla coffee, reimagined with protein for your daily boost.

* Protein Assorted Coffee Pack - A flavor-packed variety box to keep your routine exciting.

* Everyday Protein Mix - A 13.5g protein per scoop versatile natural protein for Chapatis, Dosa, Idli/Vada, Cake, Soup and what not, making daily nutrition effortless.

The Vision: Protein for All

Mr. Shrikant Sharma, Managing Director of Sanjeevani Agrofoods Limited, shared:

"At Barsana Magic, we believe protein shouldn't be complicated, it should be a natural part of everyday life. With this new Protein Range, we're bringing nutrition, taste, and convenience together in one lifestyle solution. 'Protein for All' is not just our mission, it's our promise to empower every age with healthier choices."

Why Barsana Magic Protein Range?

* Power-Packed Nutrition - 25g protein per coffee pouch and 13.5g per scoop in Everyday Mix.

* Convenience on the Go - Ready in seconds, mix anytime, anywhere.

* Unmatched Taste - Flavors crafted to excite your palate while nourishing your body.

* For Every Lifestyle - Ideal for students, professionals, parents, and fitness enthusiasts.

Availability

The Barsana Magic Protein Range is now available on leading e-commerce platforms, the official Barsana Magic website, and select retail stores.

With this launch, Barsana Magic continues to transform modern wellness, offering nutrition solutions that are natural, innovative, and built for today's energetic lifestyles.

