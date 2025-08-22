DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Basilic Fly Studio Secures Rs 29.71 Cr (GBP 2.5 Mn) Order From Netflix

Basilic Fly Studio Secures Rs 29.71 Cr (GBP 2.5 Mn) Order From Netflix

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:50 PM Aug 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

Advertisement

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 22: Basilic Fly Studio Limited (BFS), a pioneering force in the world of visual effects (VFX), announces that it has secured a significant order win worth ₹29.71 Cr (GBP 2.5 Mn) from Netflix, one of the world's largest streaming platforms.

This order is part of BFS's continuing success in building deep and enduring partnerships with marquee global clients. It follows the Company's recent momentum in Q1 FY26, where BFS won ₹150 Cr worth of new orders from Netflix, Disney, and HBO.

Advertisement

The new engagement with Netflix will involve the delivery of high-complexity VFX work for an upcoming premium project. The project will be executed through BFS's global network of 800+ artists, leveraging its cost-efficient India-led hubs in Chennai and Pune, coupled with its premium creative talent in London, Paris, and Vancouver.

Commenting on this, Mr. Balakrishnan, Managing Director & CEO of Basilic Fly Studio Limited said "This order reflects the trust we have built over the years by consistently delivering high-end, complex visual effects at scale, supported by our global footprint and integrated delivery model across India, UK, France, and Canada. As we move forward, our focus remains on accelerating innovation and expanding capacity in line with Vision 2026. With investments in AI-driven workflows, modular USD integration, and world-class talent, we are confident of sustaining our growth momentum and continuing to deliver creative excellence on some of the most ambitious projects in the global entertainment industry."

Advertisement

The new win aligns with BFS's Vision 2026 strategy, which focuses on expanding delivery capacity, establishing AI-driven production workflows, and scaling across geographies, including India, North America, and Europe.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts