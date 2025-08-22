Basilic Fly Studio Secures Rs 29.71 Cr (GBP 2.5 Mn) Order From Netflix

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 22: Basilic Fly Studio Limited (BFS), a pioneering force in the world of visual effects (VFX), announces that it has secured a significant order win worth ₹29.71 Cr (GBP 2.5 Mn) from Netflix, one of the world's largest streaming platforms.

This order is part of BFS's continuing success in building deep and enduring partnerships with marquee global clients. It follows the Company's recent momentum in Q1 FY26, where BFS won ₹150 Cr worth of new orders from Netflix, Disney, and HBO.

The new engagement with Netflix will involve the delivery of high-complexity VFX work for an upcoming premium project. The project will be executed through BFS's global network of 800+ artists, leveraging its cost-efficient India-led hubs in Chennai and Pune, coupled with its premium creative talent in London, Paris, and Vancouver.

Commenting on this, Mr. Balakrishnan, Managing Director & CEO of Basilic Fly Studio Limited said "This order reflects the trust we have built over the years by consistently delivering high-end, complex visual effects at scale, supported by our global footprint and integrated delivery model across India, UK, France, and Canada. As we move forward, our focus remains on accelerating innovation and expanding capacity in line with Vision 2026. With investments in AI-driven workflows, modular USD integration, and world-class talent, we are confident of sustaining our growth momentum and continuing to deliver creative excellence on some of the most ambitious projects in the global entertainment industry."

The new win aligns with BFS's Vision 2026 strategy, which focuses on expanding delivery capacity, establishing AI-driven production workflows, and scaling across geographies, including India, North America, and Europe.

