Basmati sales to cross Rs 50,000 cr in current fiscal

Chandigarh, February 13
The sales of basmati are expected to cross Rs 50,000 crore this fiscal, the highest ever, due to healthy demand and higher realisations, said Crisil Ratings after the analysis of 38 players that account for 36% of the industry.
HIGHEST-EVER
Nitin Kansal, Director, Crisil ratings
The exports, comprising 64% of basmati sales by volume, are estimated to log a healthy growth of 11% year-on-year to 44 lakh tonne, riding on strong demand from key markets such as the Middle-East and the US. India has already exported 31.9 lakh tonne (growth of 16% year-on-year) of basmati in the first nine months of the current fiscal.
Further, domestic demand, on the other hand, should log 8-9% volume growth to 24 lakh tonne, riding on higher demand from the hotel, restaurant, and café segment, which is expected to fare better this fiscal on account of increased social gatherings as the pandemic tapers. Household demand is expected to remain stable.
Nitin Kansal, Director, CRISIL Ratings, said, “Basmati sales will likely rise 30% this fiscal, with volume growing 10% and realisation increasing by 20%. Growth in exports volume is driven by two factors — increased foodgrain demand amid geopolitical issues, and India benefitting from lower basmati exports from flood-affected Pakistan, a key basmati exporter.”
In the next fiscal, however, sales will decline by 5-7% as basmati realisation is expected to soften with anticipated increase in paddy acreage, leading to higher supply. The volume demand is expected to remain stable at 68 lakh tonne.
