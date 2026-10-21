Battery reliability concerns, charging gaps remain key barriers to EV adoption in India: Bain survey

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Electric vehicle adoption in India continues to face a consumer confidence challenge, with concerns over battery reliability and inadequate charging infrastructure emerging as major barriers despite growing interest in electric vehicles, according to Bain & Company's Global Automotive Consumer Survey.

The survey found that 52 per cent of Indian consumers sceptical about battery electric vehicles (BEVs) cited battery reliability concerns as a barrier to purchase, followed by insufficient charging infrastructure at 44 per cent and long charging times at 43 per cent.

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The findings highlight the challenges facing automakers in converting consumer interest into actual purchases, even as electric vehicles gain attention among Indian buyers.

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Bain's Global Auto Consumer Survey: Regional Trends in a Changing World – India Insights report stated, "Charging remains a major challenge," highlighting continuing concerns around charging time and infrastructure.

High vehicle prices were cited as a barrier by 32 per cent of EV sceptics, while 31 per cent pointed to insufficient driving range.

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These findings suggest that addressing concerns about battery performance and charging convenience will be important for expanding EV adoption, alongside making electric vehicles more affordable.

Despite these concerns, the survey found that 57 per cent of Indian consumers were open to purchasing a battery electric vehicle, with Generation Y recording the highest purchase intent at 61 per cent.

However, Bain cautioned that "stated consideration does not necessarily translate into actual purchases."

The report also highlighted the importance of access to home charging facilities. About 71 per cent of existing Indian BEV owners reported charging their vehicles at home often or always.

In its accompanying press release, Bain said, "Closing the price gap and making charging more convenient will be critical to persuading more consumers to make the switch."

The survey also found that consumers who had experienced electric vehicles first-hand showed greater willingness to consider buying one.

In India, 82 per cent of respondents who had test-driven a BEV said they would consider purchasing one, compared with 66 per cent of those who had not taken a test drive.

However, the report noted that "turning trial into purchase is the task for OEMs and dealers."

The findings indicate that while consumer interest in electric mobility is significant, automakers and dealers still face challenges in building confidence around battery reliability, improving charging access and converting purchase intentions into sales.

The survey was conducted online in the first quarter of 2026 among more than 12,000 automotive consumers across 11 markets, including India, China, the United States and several European countries. (ANI)

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