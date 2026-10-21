DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Battery reliability concerns, charging gaps remain key barriers to EV adoption in India: Bain survey

Battery reliability concerns, charging gaps remain key barriers to EV adoption in India: Bain survey

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:49 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Electric vehicle adoption in India continues to face a consumer confidence challenge, with concerns over battery reliability and inadequate charging infrastructure emerging as major barriers despite growing interest in electric vehicles, according to Bain & Company's Global Automotive Consumer Survey.

The survey found that 52 per cent of Indian consumers sceptical about battery electric vehicles (BEVs) cited battery reliability concerns as a barrier to purchase, followed by insufficient charging infrastructure at 44 per cent and long charging times at 43 per cent.

Advertisement

The findings highlight the challenges facing automakers in converting consumer interest into actual purchases, even as electric vehicles gain attention among Indian buyers.

Advertisement

Bain's Global Auto Consumer Survey: Regional Trends in a Changing World – India Insights report stated, "Charging remains a major challenge," highlighting continuing concerns around charging time and infrastructure.

High vehicle prices were cited as a barrier by 32 per cent of EV sceptics, while 31 per cent pointed to insufficient driving range.

Advertisement

These findings suggest that addressing concerns about battery performance and charging convenience will be important for expanding EV adoption, alongside making electric vehicles more affordable.

Despite these concerns, the survey found that 57 per cent of Indian consumers were open to purchasing a battery electric vehicle, with Generation Y recording the highest purchase intent at 61 per cent.

However, Bain cautioned that "stated consideration does not necessarily translate into actual purchases."

The report also highlighted the importance of access to home charging facilities. About 71 per cent of existing Indian BEV owners reported charging their vehicles at home often or always.

In its accompanying press release, Bain said, "Closing the price gap and making charging more convenient will be critical to persuading more consumers to make the switch."

The survey also found that consumers who had experienced electric vehicles first-hand showed greater willingness to consider buying one.

In India, 82 per cent of respondents who had test-driven a BEV said they would consider purchasing one, compared with 66 per cent of those who had not taken a test drive.

However, the report noted that "turning trial into purchase is the task for OEMs and dealers."

The findings indicate that while consumer interest in electric mobility is significant, automakers and dealers still face challenges in building confidence around battery reliability, improving charging access and converting purchase intentions into sales.

The survey was conducted online in the first quarter of 2026 among more than 12,000 automotive consumers across 11 markets, including India, China, the United States and several European countries. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts