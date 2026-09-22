bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026 closes largest-ever edition with 1,100+ brands, 59,004 participants from 100+ countries and 6,615 buyer-seller meetings

VMPL

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 22 : bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026 concluded its four-day run at the India Expo Centre, bringing the construction and mining equipment community together for business engagement, technology showcases and sector dialogue. The edition was inaugurated by Lieutenant General Harpal Singh, Director General, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and senior representatives from state governments, diplomatic missions, industry associations and international networks, reinforcing the trade fair’s role as a key meeting point for companies and institutions supporting India’s infrastructure development.

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Spanning 1.45 million sq. ft., featuring over 1100 exhibiting brands and attended by 59,004 industry participants, the trade fair brought machinery, components, attachments, digital applications, and services together on one industry platform. The trade fair gave manufacturers, equipment users, project stakeholders and public agencies a consolidated view of the capabilities and support networks shaping the sector’s next phase of growth.

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Beyond scale, the show stood out for the quality of its audience. Senior decision-makers, project owners, contractors, fleet operators, public agencies and technology buyers engaged directly with exhibitors across four days. With strong participation from India and overseas markets, bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026 created focused opportunities for supplier evaluation, partnerships and high-value business conversations.

Brand ambassadors Neeraj Chopra and Harmanpreet Kaur brought national visibility to the campaign, linking the discipline, performance, and resilience of elite sport to the people and machines delivering India’s infrastructure.

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Infrastructure pipeline expands demand across equipment categories

India’s infrastructure programme is widening the range and complexity of equipment required across transport, urban development, mining, housing and industrial construction. Conversations at the exhibition reflected the need to deploy machinery effectively across varied terrain, compressed timelines and increasingly complex project environments.

The event brought public agencies, developers, EPC companies, contractors and technology providers into a common setting to align upcoming project needs with available engineering capabilities.

The VR Zone offered visitors an immersive view of the construction site of tomorrow. Interactive experiences demonstrated the potential of construction robotics, alternative drive systems, additive manufacturing and the digitalisation of machines and interfaces in future project environments.

Bhupinder Singh, President – IMEA, Messe München, and CEO, Messe Muenchen India, said, “A trade fair proves its value through what happens after the halls close. This edition created strong momentum by bringing project owners, contractors, manufacturers and technology providers together with a clear focus on execution. The enquiries, partnerships and follow-up discussions initiated here will convert that momentum into tangible business and project outcomes across India’s infrastructure sector.”

International presence broadens technical and industry exchange

The show reported participation from more than 100 countries. Indian stakeholders gained a comparative view of how equipment is designed and deployed across markets, while overseas participants experienced the diversity of applications and project environments found across India.

Country pavilions from Germany, China, Italy as well as the Pavilion of the Taiwan Fluid Power Association and visiting delegations served as forums for technical benchmarking and institutional exchange. By connecting manufacturers, industry bodies and engineering communities across borders, they extended the exhibition’s role from a product showcase to a platform for shared industry learning.

Stefan Rummel, CEO, Messe München Group, said, “India is an economic powerhouse, on track to become the world’s second-largest construction equipment market by 2030. Across the country, this transformation is visible everywhere: modern highways, high-speed rail networks, and new airports. India plays a pivotal role within our global bauma network. That dynamic of a rising nation was on full display in Greater Noida, where we opened the largest edition of bauma CONEXPO INDIA in the event’s history.”

Buyer-Seller Forum brings greater structure to business development

The Buyer-Seller Forum facilitated more than 6,615 curated business meetings, connecting EPC companies, contractors, rental businesses, manufacturers and suppliers with procurement, technical and asset-management teams. Its focused one-to-one format enabled participants to evaluate supply capabilities against current and upcoming project requirements.

The exhibition also welcomed delegations from more than 15 states and Union Territories, including Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, reflecting broad-based interest from across India.

“We attended with representatives from procurement, projects and operations, and the visit helped us align on a common equipment strategy for upcoming assignments. Comparing configurations in one place allowed us to narrow our options and define a clearer technical brief for the next procurement cycle,” said A. M. Jabir, Deputy General Manager (DGM) of Plant & Machinery (P&M), Afcons Infrastructure Ltd.

Industry programme addresses the technologies behind project performance

The accompanying conference programme brought industry associations, technical specialists and business leaders together around issues that directly affect equipment performance and construction outcomes. Sessions included Engineering the Future of Deconstruction, organised by the Indian Demolition Association; New Ingredients for Durable RCC for Longer Service Life, organised by the Indian Concrete Institute – Delhi Chapter; and the Fluid Power Society of India conference on advanced fluid-power solutions for the construction equipment industry.

“The show brought concrete engineering closer to the modern technologies shaping India’s infrastructure. It gave specialists, contractors and project stakeholders a shared platform to advance condition assessment, construction practices, non-destructive testing and rehabilitation practices that can extend the Service life of built assets and infrastructure,” said Er. Pradeep Garg, Chairman, Indian Concrete Institute – New Delhi Centre.

The Fluid Power Leadership Forum added a senior-management perspective to the technical programme, while the Pavers and Blocks Manufacturers Association convened its industry members during the fair. Across these discussions, speakers examined how materials, systems, standards, maintenance, skills and leadership choices influence productivity, safety and long-term asset performance.

Shri, Suresh Kannan. V - Core Member, National Council, Fluid Power Society of India, said, “The FPSI Conference and Fluid Power Leadership Forum at bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026 got together CXOs, Technocrats, OEMs, Fluid power component manufacturers, Key decision makers in supply chain & Innovation. Discussions were held on the advancement of fluid power solutions to meet the requirements of the rapidly growing CE Industry”

Co-location and partnerships widen the industry conversation

The co-location of Demtech expanded the programme’s focus on demolition, recycling and specialised deconstruction technologies. The combination brought contractors, equipment manufacturers and technical specialists into a shared discussion on safer methods, resource recovery, project planning and the changing equipment requirements of complex demolition work.

“The conference ‘Engineering the Future of Deconstruction’ advanced demolition as a specialised engineering discipline, bringing focus to pre-demolition audits, structural documentation, planned sequencing and stronger professional standards,” said Fazrulla Basha, Chairman, Indian Demolition Association.

bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026 was organised by Messe Muenchen India and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, with the Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers’ Association as Partner Association and the Builders’ Association of India as Joint Organiser. The event was supported by the National Highways Authority of India and the National Institute of Rock Mechanics, with the Government of Bihar participating as State Partner.

Deepak Shetty, President, Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers’ Association and CEO and Managing Director, JCB India, said, “In addition to display of products and services for the stakeholders of the Construction Equipment Industry, bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026 has also been a significant forum for shaping the industry’s longer-term direction. The event has created various opportunities in bringing manufacturers, suppliers and customers together in one place, thus helping bring structure across the value chain, which will ultimately contribute to the growth of the nation.”

“The trade fair provided contractors with a stronger voice in the equipment ecosystem. Contractors bring direct knowledge of mobilisation constraints, workforce realities, contractual risks and the conditions that shape project delivery. The event allowed this practical experience to inform wider industry discussions and encouraged equipment and technology providers to respond more closely to the needs of construction businesses across India,” said Ravindra Tyagi, President, Builders’ Association of India.

Exhibitors and buyers report decision-led engagement

Exhibitors reported that visitors arrived with clear project parameters and a stronger understanding of the performance and support criteria they needed to evaluate. The scale of the fair allowed OEMs and suppliers to engage with numerous buyer groups, including major project owners, national EPC companies, regional contractors, rental fleets, quarry operators and component sourcing teams.

Buyers valued the ability to compare equipment and support models across competing brands before moving to site trials, financial evaluation or procurement discussions.

Gaurang Desai, CEO, Sanghvi Movers Limited said, “The exhibition gave us a clear view of where customer demand is moving, particularly across compact equipment, specialised attachments and alternate powertrains. The discussions helped us identify categories worth adding to our rental fleet and the customer segments we should prepare to serve next.”

Industry leaves Greater Noida with the next decisions already in motion

The close of bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026 begins the next phase of engagement. Exhibitors will progress technical enquiries, demonstrations, dealer discussions and commercial proposals initiated during the fair, while buyers will continue evaluating shortlisted machines and suppliers against project timelines, site conditions and fleet requirements.

The next edition of bauma CONEXPO INDIA will take place in 2028 to bring the construction and mining equipment ecosystem together in India. Dates and venue details will be announced in due course.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

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