bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026 opens in Greater Noida with government and global industry leaders

VMPL

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 22: bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026 opened today at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, with senior representatives from government, industry, diplomatic missions and infrastructure organisations marking the start of the four-day construction and mining equipment exhibition.

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The opening ceremony was attended by Stefan Rummel, CEO, Messe München Group; Lt. Gen. Harpal Singh, AVSM, VSM, Director General, Border Roads Organisation; Antonio Bartoli, Ambassador of Italy to India; and Georg Enzweiler, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany. Leaders representing equipment manufacturers, contractor associations, infrastructure companies and research institutions were also present.

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The sold-out eighth edition features more than 1,100 exhibitors across 1.45 million square feet of exhibition space. More than 75,000 visitors from over 100 countries are expected before the exhibition concludes on 18 September.

From exhibition floor to equipment decisions

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The opening day brought manufacturers face to face with contractors, fleet owners, infrastructure developers and institutional buyers assessing machinery for upcoming projects, fleet expansion and equipment replacement.

Discussions across the exhibition floor are centred on the operating questions that determine whether a machine is commercially viable: how much it can deliver during a shift, how efficiently it uses fuel, whether it is suited to the intended application and how reliably it can be supported throughout the project.

Buyers are also examining operator safety, maintenance requirements, service response and spare-parts availability before committing capital.

Bhupinder Singh, President IMEA, Messe München, and CEO, Messe Muenchen India, said: “The response to this edition signals a market that is ready to invest. Companies are bringing their growth plans to the show, while buyers are arriving with defined timelines and operating challenges. Our role is to bring both sides together, shorten the journey from enquiry to decision and help promising conversations develop into lasting partnerships.”

Performance under real operating conditions takes priority

India’s infrastructure and industrial project pipeline is creating demand for machines capable of delivering sustained output under challenging operating conditions.

For manufacturers, this means demonstrating engineering performance against the practical realities of Indian projects. For buyers, it means looking beyond individual specifications to understand productivity, fuel efficiency, uptime, maintenance and technical support over the equipment’s working life.

Project and procurement teams attending the exhibition can examine competing machines at scale, speak directly with manufacturers and assess their suitability for specific terrain, operating cycles and delivery schedules.

Deepak Shetty, President, Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers’ Association, said: The construction equipment industry in India is evolving rapidly, driven by changing customer expectations and the growing demand for high-performance, technology-enabled and sustainable machines. Customers are looking for equipment that delivers greater productivity and efficiency, operates reliably in demanding conditions, incorporates advanced digital capabilities and enhances safety and sustainability. Indian manufacturers are responding to these evolving requirements through continuous innovation, stronger engineering capabilities and increasing localisation. bauma CONEXPO INDIA provides an important platform to showcase the breadth of these innovations and the range of advanced solutions being developed by Indian manufacturers to meet the changing needs of the market and support India’s infrastructure growth and support exports”.

Contractors put suppliers to the test

Equipment performance is only one part of the investment decision. Contractors are also evaluating whether suppliers can provide the service infrastructure, replacement parts and technical response required to keep projects moving.

The exhibition allows contractors to question manufacturers directly, compare alternatives and judge supplier capabilities against the conditions at their own project sites.

Ravindra Tyagi, President, Builders’ Association of India, said: “Contractors assess equipment through practical questions: How much can it deliver in a shift? How consistently will it run? How quickly can parts be supplied? How responsive is the service team? The exhibition allows our members to ask these questions face to face and judge each machine against the realities of their own sites before committing capital.”

Bihar presents opportunities to manufacturers and investors

The Government of Bihar is participating as the State Partner for the 2026 edition. The state is presenting its infrastructure, construction and industrial opportunities to equipment manufacturers, investors and project stakeholders attending the exhibition.

Buyer delegations from more than 15 states and Union Territories are expected over the four days. They bring requirements linked to new projects, fleet additions, technology upgrades and equipment replacement from regional markets across India.

Their participation enables manufacturers to understand how machinery requirements vary by geography, terrain, project category and operating environment.

International participation expands the technology conversation

International pavilions from Germany, China, Taiwan and Italy are presenting machinery, components and technologies for the Indian market.

The international presence enables buyers to compare overseas technologies against Indian applications and operating conditions. It also creates opportunities for Indian manufacturers to discuss component sourcing, localisation, technology partnerships and access to international markets.

As the exhibition progresses, conversations are expected to cover machinery selection, fleet expansion, productivity, digital monitoring, operator safety, financing and after-sales support.

bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026 will continue at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, until 18 September 2026.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

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