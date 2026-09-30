BBD 2026 Smartphone Buying Guide: Ai+ Smartphones to Consider This Festive Season

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 30: The festive season is one of the biggest smartphone upgrade moments of the year. But choosing a new phone increasingly comes down to a simple question: what matters most to you?

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For some, it is a battery that can comfortably keep up with long days. For others, it is a better display, a capable camera, more immersive entertainment or simply a dependable smartphone that gets the everyday essentials right.

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Ai+ Smartphone currently has a portfolio of devices across its Nova and Pulse series available on Flipkart, catering to these different priorities. With the ongoing festive sales and Big Billion Days giving consumers another reason to consider an upgrade, here are five Ai+ smartphones to look at based on how you actually use your phone.

1. Want a phone that keeps going? Consider the Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G

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Battery anxiety can quickly become a deciding factor for travellers, gamers, heavy users or simply anyone who spends most of the day away from a charger.

That is where the Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G makes its case. Its headline feature is a massive 7000mAh battery, paired with 33W fast charging for consumers who prioritise endurance.

The phone also features a 120Hz display, 48 MP Sony IMX582 camera, VC cooling for sustained performance and IP65 protection against dust and everyday splashes.

For consumers whose smartphone needs to survive a long commute, workday, entertainment and everything in between, Nova 2 Power puts battery life at the centre of the experience.

Why consider it: 7000mAh battery | 120Hz display | 48 Sony IMX582 camera | VC cooling | IP65

BBD price: Rs. 15,999* | Available on Flipkart

2. Upgrading for a more premium experience? Look at the Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G

Sometimes an upgrade is not about one particular feature, but about wanting a noticeable step up in the overall smartphone experience.

The Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G combines a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 50MP Sony IMX752 main camera and customisable lights in the back panel, adding a distinctive visual element to the device experience.

It also features IP68 protection and a 6000mAh battery supports upto 40W fast charging, balancing a more premium everyday experience with practical durability and battery life.

Why consider it: 1.5K AMOLED display | 50MP Sony IMX752 camera | Customisable lights in the back panel | 40W charging | IP68 protection

BBD price: Rs. 18,999* | Available on Flipkart

3. Spend hours watching, gaming and creating? The Ai+ Nova 2 Pro 5G goes puts the screen first

For consumers who spend more time streaming, gaming, scrolling and consuming content on their phones, a bigger and smoother display can make all the difference.

The Ai+ Nova 2 Pro 5G puts the viewing experience at the centre with its expansive 6.9-inch FHD+ display and 144Hz refresh rate, delivering a large, fluid canvas for entertainment, gaming and everyday multitasking.

A 6000mAh battery with 33W charging is designed to keep up with longer viewing and gaming sessions, while the dedicated Ai key and customisable lighting add greater convenience and personality to the experience.

Why consider it: 6.9-inch FHD+ display | 144Hz refresh rate | 6000mAh battery |Dedicated Ai key | Customisable lighting

BBD price: Rs. 16,999* | Available on Flipkart

4. Buying someone's first smartphone this Diwali? Start with the Ai+ Pulse 2 FE

Festive smartphone shopping is not always about buying the most powerful device. For many families, it is about choosing someone's first smartphone, replacing an ageing device or gifting a practical everyday phone to a parent or family member.

Built around the idea of a “First Step to a Smarter World,” the Ai+ Pulse 2 FE brings together the essentials that matter for everyday smartphone use.

It features a 120Hz display, 50MP main camera and 5000mAh battery, while practical additions such as a 3.5mm headphone jack and FM radio retain features that remain relevant for many users.

For first-time smartphone users or families looking for a straightforward festive purchase, Pulse 2 FE focuses on accessibility without stripping away the essentials.

Why consider it: 120Hz display | 50MP camera | 5000mAh battery | 3.5mm headphone jack | FM radio

BBD price: Rs. 9,999 | Will be available on Flipkart from 8th October midnight

*Prices and offers are applicable during the promotional period and may be subject to applicable terms, conditions and availability.

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