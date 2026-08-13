New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Babu Banarasi Das University (BBDU), one of North India’s leading multidisciplinary universities, has further strengthened its position as one of Lucknow’s hubs for career-focused higher education, with students securing promising placement opportunities with leading global technology and business services companies, including Infosys and Wipro.

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In the latest placement drive, Wipro selected BBDU students for the role of Customer Service Representative, Human Resource Outsourcing. Meanwhile, students secured placements with Infosys at packages of Rs. 9.50 lakh per annum and Rs. 6.25 lakh per annum.

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The students selected at Rs. 9.50 lakh per annum have been offered the role of Specialist Programmer L1 (Trainee), while those receiving Rs. 6.25 lakh per annum have been selected as Digital Specialist Engineer (Trainee). These placements reflect the University’s continued focus on equipping students with industry-relevant knowledge, technical expertise and the professional competencies required to succeed in a rapidly evolving employment landscape.

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Commenting on the placements, Viraj Sagar Das, Pro-Chancellor, Babu Banarasi Das University, said, “At BBDU, our focus has always been to ensure that education translates into meaningful career opportunities. These placements with leading organizations such as Infosys and Wipro reflect the strength of our academic ecosystem, industry engagement and continued efforts to prepare students for the future of work. We are proud to see our students take confident steps towards successful professional careers and contribute to the growing talent ecosystem of Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh.” BBDU’s strong placement ecosystem is supported by its industry-aligned curriculum, experiential learning opportunities, advanced academic infrastructure, career mentoring and structured corporate engagement. Through its robust Corporate Connect Programme, the University enables students to engage with industry experts, participate in internships and live projects, and gain exposure to evolving workplace expectations.

With a legacy of nearly three decades in education, BBDU continues to build a strong bridge between academia and industry. The University’s multidisciplinary approach, emphasis on emerging technologies, innovation-led learning, and extensive corporate engagement enable students to develop both domain expertise and workplace readiness.

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To date, more than 1,200 companies have recruited from BBDU, resulting in over 12,500 placement offers, with the highest package reaching Rs. 48 lakh per annum. The latest placements further reinforce BBDU’s commitment to creating strong career pathways for its students and strengthening Lucknow’s position as a growing hub for skilled, future-ready talent.

About Babu Banarasi Das University (BBDU), Lucknow Babu Banarasi Das (BBD) University, Lucknow, is a premier multidisciplinary institution committed to academic excellence, innovation and holistic education. Since its establishment in 2010, the University has built a strong reputation for delivering quality education across diverse disciplines, including engineering, management, law, pharmacy, architecture, dental sciences, applied sciences, humanities and social sciences. By integrating academic rigour with research, industry collaboration and experiential learning, BBD University equips students with the knowledge, skills and values needed to excel in an evolving global environment. Through its emphasis on scholarship, leadership and community engagement, the University continues to prepare graduates who contribute meaningfully to society and the nation's progress.

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