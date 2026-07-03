VMPL

Advertisement

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 3: Reinforcing its commitment to encouraging sporting excellence and recognizing outstanding performances, BBG, India's leading plotted development company and Associate Sponsor of the Sreenidhi University TG20 League 2026, continues to honour exceptional cricketers through its prestigious 'Game Changer of the Match' awards.

Advertisement

Presented after every match of the League, the BBG Game Changer of the Match award recognizes the player whose performance has had the most significant impact on the outcome of the game. Whether through a match-winning innings, a decisive bowling spell, or a crucial all-round effort, the award celebrates players who rise to the occasion and make a difference when it matters most.

Advertisement

The League has emerged as an important platform for showcasing the state's finest cricketing talent, bringing together established performers and promising young cricketers. Through the Game Changer awards, BBG aims to encourage players to strive for excellence while inspiring the next generation of Telangana's cricketing stars.

Just as the Game Changer of the Match award celebrates players who make the defining impact in a contest, BBG continues to create game-changing opportunities in the real estate sector by helping thousands of families realize their dream of land ownership and building thriving communities across the region.

Advertisement

Over the years, BBG has transformed the real estate landscape by earning the trust of more than 1.8 lakh families, empowering over 30,000 independent business associates, and developing 60 ongoing projects across 27 high-growth corridors in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and other emerging destinations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The company's commitment to innovation and customer-centric development has also been recognized through 24 national and international awards.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Mallikarjuna Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director, BBG said, "At BBG, we believe in celebrating individuals who create a lasting impact through determination, skill and performance. The Game Changer of the Match award reflects these values and recognizes players who display exceptional character and match-winning abilities. We are proud to be associated with the League and contribute to the growth of cricket in the state."

As the Associate Sponsor of the Sreenidhi University TG20 League 2026, BBG's association with the tournament is part of its ongoing commitment to supporting youth, sports, and community development. The partnership also aligns with the company's flagship 'Plot Pandaga' campaign, which celebrates achievement, aspiration, and the spirit of winning.

About BBG

BBG is one of India's leading plotted development companies, known for delivering premium residential layouts and creating thriving communities across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a strong focus on transparency, quality, and customer satisfaction, BBG continues to redefine plotted development while supporting initiatives that promote sports, culture, and community engagement.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)