Cumulative BC Engine rewards have grown more than fourfold since late May, while the average daily pace of reward accumulation has increased by approximately 46% compared with the previous period.

BELIZE CITY, Belize, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BC.GAME's BC Engine has reached another major milestone, with cumulative rewards earned by eligible $BC holders surpassing 8.6 million BCD, equivalent to more than US$8.6 million.

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The milestone comes just over five months after BC Engine launched and brings cumulative rewards closer to the US$10 million mark.

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More importantly, the latest data highlights the growing role BC Engine is playing within the wider BC.GAME ecosystem. What began as an hourly reward mechanism for $BC holders is increasingly evolving into a core ecosystem layer that connects platform activity, users and commercial partners through recurring and measurable value distribution.

From Launch to More Than $8.6 Million in Five Months BC Engine launched on April 8, 2026, introducing a model in which eligible $BC holdings participate in recurring settlement rounds, with BCD rewards distributed every hour.

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Since launch, cumulative rewards have grown steadily.

On May 28, BC.GAME reported that BC Engine participants had earned more than 2.1 million BCD.

By July 28, cumulative rewards had surpassed 5 million BCD, representing an increase of approximately 138% from the late-May level.

As of September 18, 2026, total BC Engine rewards have now exceeded 8.6 million BCD.

Based on these disclosed milestone figures, cumulative rewards have increased by more than 309% since late May, reaching approximately 4.1 times the level reported less than four months ago.

The pace of reward accumulation has also accelerated.

Between May 28 and July 28, BC Engine added approximately 2.9 million BCD over 61 days, equivalent to an average increase of roughly 47,500 BCD per day.

Between July 28 and September 18, BC Engine added more than 3.6 million BCD over 52 days, lifting the average daily pace to approximately 69,000 BCD or more.

Based on these disclosed milestones, the average daily pace of reward accumulation increased by approximately 46% compared with the previous period.

While individual settlement amounts vary with activity across the ecosystem, the trend is clear: an increasing amount of value is continuing to move through BC Engine.

BC Engine Is Becoming a Core Value Layer of the BC.GAME Ecosystem The significance of the US$8.6 million milestone extends beyond the total amount distributed.

BC Engine was designed to create a closer connection between activity within BC.GAME and the value shared with participants across the ecosystem.

Eligible $BC holdings participate in recurring settlement rounds, while users can track active balances, cumulative rewards, unclaimed BCD and settlement history directly through the BC Engine interface.

This creates an ongoing relationship between platform activity and value distribution.

Rather than relying solely on one-off promotional incentives, BC Engine keeps value circulating through repeated settlement cycles, creating a mechanism that can support longer-term participation across the ecosystem.

As the system grows, BC Engine is increasingly becoming one of the most important value layers within BC.GAME.

For users, recurring rewards provide a tangible reason to remain engaged over time.

For $BC, the Engine creates a clear and continuing source of ecosystem utility.

For products and commercial partners across BC.GAME, the Engine provides an economic layer that can connect different parts of the platform within a shared value network.

In practical terms, BC Engine creates a reinforcing cycle: Platform activity generates value.

$BC connects users to the ecosystem.

BC Engine redistributes value through recurring rewards.

Recurring rewards support deeper and longer-term participation.

This structure brings BC.GAME, its users and ecosystem partners into a more closely connected value network.

Building Trust Through Measurable Value Distribution One of BC Engine's defining characteristics is that its growth can be measured through rewards that have already been generated through completed settlement rounds.

The more than US$8.6 million disclosed to date does not represent projected future rewards, unrealised token appreciation or calculations based on movements in the market price of $BC.

Instead, it reflects BCD rewards already earned through the operation of BC Engine.

This distinction is especially important in an industry where token-based reward models are often communicated primarily through future utility or projected value.

BC Engine gives participants a visible and measurable record of value already generated within the system.

The progression from more than 2.1 million BCD in May, to 5 million BCD in July, and now to more than 8.6 million BCD in September, shows that the mechanism is operating at increasing scale.

For users, recurring and transparent rewards can strengthen trust and support longer-term engagement.

For game providers and ecosystem partners, BC Engine creates a structure in which participation can contribute to a broader economic network rather than remain an isolated commercial relationship.

For BC.GAME, the model creates stronger alignment between platform activity, token utility, partner participation and user retention.

As a result, BC Engine is becoming an increasingly important part of BC.GAME's differentiation within the wider online gaming market.

BC.GAME Continues Its Global Expansion The growth of BC Engine comes alongside BC.GAME's continued international expansion.

In 2026, BC.GAME further expanded its regulated presence in Mexico, strengthening its local operations and deepening its connection with one of Latin America's most important gaming and sports markets.

The company also announced Mexican football icon Guillermo "Memo" Ochoa as a brand ambassador, reinforcing BC.GAME's connection with local football culture and supporting its wider localization strategy.

The partnership reflects BC.GAME's approach to international growth: combining regulated market access, locally relevant cultural partnerships and product-led user engagement.

BC.GAME will also attend SBC Summit 2026 in Lisbon from September 29 to October 1, continuing to expand its network of commercial, technology and gaming partners across the global industry. The event is expected to bring together around 40,000 industry professionals in Lisbon.

For BC.GAME, these developments represent two sides of the same strategy.

Externally, the company is expanding into new markets and strengthening its global partner network.

Internally, BC Engine is helping build the economic infrastructure that connects platform growth with users, $BC holders and ecosystem partners.

With cumulative rewards now exceeding US$8.6 million and moving closer to the US$10 million milestone, BC Engine is increasingly demonstrating the scale and value of that model.

About BC.GAME BC.GAME is a global online gaming and entertainment platform offering casino, sportsbook and digital asset-based products across multiple international markets.

Since its launch in 2017, BC.GAME has continued to develop a crypto-native entertainment ecosystem built around product innovation, community participation and global partnerships.

$BC is the native token of the BC.GAME ecosystem. Through BC Engine, eligible $BC holders can participate in recurring BCD reward distributions, while the Engine provides an increasingly important connection between platform activity, users and ecosystem partners.

BC.GAME continues to expand its international presence while developing new products, partnerships and technology across gaming, sports and digital entertainment.

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