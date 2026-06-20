BCBA Hosts Landmark Second Edition of The India Logistics Conclave 2026 at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai

Over 550 delegates, government leaders and industry stalwarts unite around the vision — “One Fraternity, One Vision: Logistics Driving India Towards Viksit Bharat” Mumbai, 20 June 2026 — The Brihanmumbai Custom Brokers’ Association (BCBA), established in 1939, successfully hosted the second edition of The India Logistics Conclave 2026 at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, drawing more than 550 delegates, invitees and guests from across the customs, ports, shipping, trade and logistics ecosystem. Anchored in the theme “One Fraternity, One Vision — Logistics Driving India Towards Viksit Bharat,” the day-long Conclave brought senior government leadership and industry stalwarts onto one platform to chart the road to a developed India by 2047.

Advertisement

The proceedings began at 09:45 a.m. with the ceremonial inauguration of the CBIC Pavilion, followed by the Inaugural Session. In a defining moment, Shri Vivek Chaturvedi, Chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), delivered the welcome address live online, sharing the Board’s vision for a modern, trust-based and technology-led customs administration — received by the fraternity as a source of great strength and inspiration.

Advertisement

The inaugural dais featured an eminent gathering of dignitaries. These included Shri Yogendra Garg, Member (Customs), CBIC; Shri Anupam Prakash, Joint Secretary, Customs; Shri Sushil Mansing Khopde, IPS, Additional Director General of Shipping; Shri Sunil Jain, IRS, Director General of Valuation; Capt. BVJK Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Navi Mumbai International Airport; Capt. Deepak Tiwari, Managing Director, MSC India and Chairman, CSLA; Shri Om Hisaria, Senior Executive Vice President, Reliance Industries Limited; and Mr Mukesh Oza, Group President & CEO, Samsara Group. They were joined on the dais by BCBA President Mr Sanjeev Harale and Senior Vice President Mr Paresh Thakkar.

Advertisement

“To see this fraternity stand shoulder to shoulder with the highest offices of government and industry, under one roof and one vision, has been deeply humbling,” said Mr Paresh Thakkar, Senior Vice President, BCBA. “What we have built over two editions is not merely an event, but a platform where the customs broker’s voice is heard, respected and woven into the national agenda. That is the legacy we intend to carry forward.” The intellectual heart of the Conclave lay in its four business sessions, each a moderated plenary of national stature.

Session 1, “India 2030, 2035, 2047 — A Roadmap for Viksit Bharat,” was moderated by Mr Shantanu Bhadkamkar and brought together Shri Yogendra Garg, Member (Customs), CBIC; Mr Shailesh Haribhakti, eminent voice on economy and governance; Capt. Deepak Tiwari of MSC India and CSLA; Dr Prasad Pradhan, senior strategy and resilience advisor; and Mr Rahul Ahluwalia, Director & Co-Founder, Foundation for Economic Development.

Advertisement

Session 2, “Building India’s Digital Spine — Customs & Trade,” was moderated by Mr Dushyant Mulani. The panel comprised Shri Anupam Prakash, Joint Secretary, Customs; Shri Gaurav Dayal, IAS, Chairman, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority; Shri Parvinder Singh, Managing Director, Hans Infomatic; Mr Kunal Maheshwari, Director, Softlink Global; Mr Faisal Khan, Foundation for Economic Development; and Mr Amit Kamat, Chairman, FFFAI.

“Custom Brokers are now playing a nodal role in India’s EXIM Logistics, they are quiet backbone of India’s trade, and forums like this one finally give that contribution the recognition it deserves,” said Mr Dushyant Mulani, Immediate Past President, BCBA. “Keeping National interest of being Globally Competitive it is imperative that government and trade sit at the same table as partners to conceptualise further trade facilitation measures to ensure the entire ecosystem moves faster — and that partnership is the real achievement of this Conclave.” Session 3, “Geopolitics and the New Geometry of Trade,” was moderated by Mr Tej Contractor and featured Dr Pritam Banerjee of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade; Mr Sachin Vijan, Vanguard Logistics Services; Mr Fardeen Malbarwalla, Galaxy Freight; Mr S. Mahesh Mahalingam, Head — EXIM, Larsen & Toubro; and Dr Rumki Majumdar, Director & Economist, Deloitte India.

Session 4, “Policy and Infrastructure — Building India’s Futuristic Logistics Ecosystem,” was moderated by Mr Mihir Parekh of the Foundation for Economic Development, who served as moderator cum panellist. The session brought together Shri Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Commissioner General, JNCH; Shri Ravish Kumar Singh, IRTS, Deputy Chairman, JNPA; Shri Sagar Rameshrao Kadu, Director (Logistics Division), DPIIT; Dr Rekha Raikar Kumar, Senior Advisor, Land Port Authority of India; and Mr Rajiv Chohan, Aegis Vopak Group.

The Valedictory Session, themed “Logisticians — Building a Better India,” offered an inspiring close. It was led by Mr Dhimant Parekh, Founder & CEO of The Better India — the world’s largest positive-impact storytelling platform — and Mr S. Ramakrishna, Past Chairman of FFFAI, who reflected on conviction, reinvention and the logistician’s role in nation building.

“This Conclave reaffirmed that the customs broker and freight forwarder are not mere facilitators, but true partners in India’s growth story,” said Mr Sanjeev Harale, President, BCBA. “The participation of the highest echelons of government and industry, and the warmth of over 550 delegates, is a powerful testament to the strength of our fraternity and our shared resolve to drive India towards Viksit Bharat.” The Conclave was made possible by the generous support of its partners. The BCBA extends profound gratitude to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (Platinum Sponsor); Navi Mumbai International Airport and MPRS Shipping (Diamond Sponsors); Softlink Global Private Limited (Gold Sponsor); and Reliance Industries Limited (Silver Sponsor). The Association also acknowledges Parekh Global (Lunch Sponsor); Conex CFS, Polaris CFS and Globicon CFS (Delegate Kit Sponsors); Galaxy Freight (Seat Sponsor); Mumbai Cargo Service Center (Lanyard Sponsor); and Unifo (Hi-Tea Sponsor); and DBS Bank (Banking Partner). The BCBA further thanks our Bronze and Associate Sponsors, along with its Media Partners and supporting organisations, whose collective faith — despite a challenging global environment — was vital to the success of the event.

As the second edition closed, the BCBA expressed deep appreciation to every delegate, dignitary, speaker, moderator and partner who made the day a success. The Association reaffirmed its commitment to serving as a unifying voice for the fraternity and advancing the national conversation on India’s logistics future.

About BCBA: The BCBA, established in 1939, is one of India’s oldest and most respected representative bodies for customs brokers, serving as a unifying voice for the customs, trade and logistics fraternity.

For media enquiries, please contact the BCBA.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)