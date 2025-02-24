DT
Be My Guest: The Bridge Episode

Guiyang [China], February 24: Guizhou, the only province in China without plains, is home to over 30,000 completed and under-construction bridges. Nearly half of the world's top 100 high bridges are located here. The people of Guizhou have carved roads through mountains and built bridges over rivers, creating a vast high-speed transportation network. Tens of thousands of bridges connect Guizhou to the rest of the country and the world, allowing local products to reach markets far and wide.
ANI
Updated At : 10:52 AM Feb 24, 2025 IST
PRNewswire

https://youtu.be/PclTXlgP7ZA

The short video series "Be My Guest* Focus Guizhou", produced by Guizhou Satellite TV and the International Communication Center of Guizhou Radio and Television Station, adopts a reality show format with international photographers invited to explore Guizhou. Through their lenses, the series captures their authentic experiences and the richness of Guizhou's culture.

In this episode, Norwegian travel photographer Ole Eidskrem, who dreams of being a bridge between China and Western countries, accepts an invitation from travel vlogger Fang Jiayu from Hong Kong to explore Guizhou known as the world's canyon and bridge museum.

Their journey begins at the Longli River Bridge, where local travel vlogger Yuan Wenwen guides them. Together, they take in breathtaking views of the canyon below and tackle the adrenaline-pumping challenge of bungee jumping from the bridge.

They then visit the Hongfeng Lake, where they sail to the center to admire the Huayu Cave Bridge, a basket-shaped bridge. They learn how the bridge earned itself the Gustavus Lindsahl Award, the world's most prestigious bridge construction award. From a distance, they spot bird nests built atop the bridge, a testament to Guizhou's commitment to ecological preservation and the harmony with nature.

Along the lakeshore, they enjoy a local delicacy, thorn pear, and discover how bridges have played a crucial role in bringing Guizhou's specialties to the world.

The journey concludes at the under-construction Huajiang Canyon Bridge, soon to be the world's tallest. On the catwalk of the bridge, Liu Hao, the chief engineer, shares the significance of this monumental project and its promise to enable a breathtaking "37-second crossing" of the canyon.

"Standing there, I felt like we were connecting cultures, technologies, and ideas," Ole says. This bridge-themed journey gives him a deeper understanding of the critical role bridges play in Guizhou and solidify his commitment to building a bridge of friendship between China and Norway.

YouTube Link:https://youtu.be/PclTXlgP7ZA

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

