Be the star of your own show: Tell the India-UK story how you see it

New Delhi [India], November 19: The United Kingdom is home to some of the world's most prestigious universities - age-old institutions that continue to shape the future of global education.

From the historic spires of Oxford and Cambridge, to the innovation hubs of Imperial College London and University College London, the UK remains a leader in academic excellence, with several institutions recognised among the world's best in the QS World University Rankings 2026.

Today, the UK and India are working together to promote creativity, innovation, and opportunities for young learners. With a shared vision of empowering students, both countries are collaborating to create meaningful platforms that inspire imagination, encourage cultural exchange, and nurture talent.

As part of this effort, the British Council- the UK's international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, is reaching out to students across India, fostering dialogue through student-driven content and sparking thoughtful conversations among peers. Complementing this commitment is the Study UK Create to Connect Competition launched by the British Council in partnership with Whistling Woods International- a unique online initiative that invites students to express their creativity through short, impactful videos. It's a chance to imagine what studying in the UK would feel like, to share personal perspectives, and to bring cultural connections to life.

This competition offers students a platform to live their creative dreams - showcasing their skills, critical thinking, and problem-solving abilities. It celebrates the strong partnership between the UK and India - one that is dedicated to inspiring young people and opening doors to international learning experiences. The contest aims to explore the dynamic bond between the two countries in education, research, and culture.

Study UK Create to Connect: Culture, education and research: The India-UK story

The British Council's Study UK Create to Connect Competition invites school and college students across India to showcase their creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills through short video content - all of this within the context of culture, education and research between India-UK.

What if your creativity could bridge two nations? The competitive platform is your chance to tell the story of India and the UK through your lens. Whether it's technology shaping classrooms, sustainability redefining futures, or culture inspiring collaboration - your 60-second video can show how learning connects worlds. Because creativity knows no borders, and the future belongs to those who imagine it.

Grab your camera, call your crew, and get ready to create! It's your story, your vision, your minute to shine - and your chance to be part of something truly global.

Who can participate

* Junior Group: School students aged 16-17 years

* Senior Group: Undergraduate students aged 18-21 years

Follow this link for more details: https://www.britishcouncil.in/study-uk-create-connect-competition

All entries must be submitted by a teacher, counsellor, or faculty member who agrees to the rules. Schools and colleges participate as institutions to maximise engagement and impact across educational communities.

Themes and subtopics

Create a 1-minute video showing how India and the UK collaborate in education, research, or culture. Choose from these compelling sub-themes:

* Technology & digital learning: Modern education powered by e-learning tools

* Sustainability & climate action: Innovations in renewable energy and urban development

* Cultural exchange: Creative connections through food, fashion, cinema, and literature

* Sports & youth engagement: Building bridges through sport and teamwork

How to enter

* Video requirements: Maximum 60 seconds, English language, filmed on any device

* Team size: 1-4 students per team (one team per student; up to 2 teams per institution)

* Submission: Post to your school/institution's official Instagram, Facebook, or X (formerly Twitter) account. Tag @inbritish on Instagram and Twitter, and British Council India on Facebook. Use the hashtag #StudyUKCreatetoConnect.

* Registration form: Include a brief synopsis (50-100 words), participant details, and the social media post link.

What's in store for the winners?

The spotlight awaits!

The top 3 schools and top 3 higher education institutions will earn an exclusive invitation to a two-day creative workshop in Mumbai, hosted by Whistling Woods International and UK experts.

That's not all -- winners will also receive:

* Certificates of achievement

* One-year British Council digital library membership

* Special features on British Council platforms

* A once-in-a-lifetime creative experience to inspire the storyteller, innovator, and changemaker in you.

* A chance to have the winning films showcased in the UK.

Take this opportunity to share your story, celebrate collaboration, and show the world how India and the UK are shaping a brighter, more connected future.

Registration closes on 10 December 2025, so hurry up. This is your chance to tell your India-UK story.

Follow this link to submit your entry: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage

