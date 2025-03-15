Be Well Hospitals, Poonamallee Successfully Performs Complex 10-Hour Cytoreductive Surgery with HIPEC for Advanced Appendix Cancer

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 15: Be Well Hospitals has once again demonstrated its expertise in advanced surgical oncology by successfully performing a highly complex Cytoreductive Surgery with HIPEC (Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy) for Pramila Dhayalu (47 years, Female) diagnosed with Mucinous Adenocarcinoma of the Appendix with extensive metastasis to the omentum, peritoneum, and lymph nodes.

The intricate 10-hour procedure involved Right Hemicolectomy, Mid Ileal Resection, Supracolic Complete Omentectomy, Total Abdominal Hysterectomy (TAH), Bilateral Salpingo-Oophorectomy (BSO), Pelvic Peritonectomy, Total Parietal Peritonectomy, Pelvic Nodal Dissection, and Ileostomy, ensuring comprehensive removal of cancerous tissues. The surgery was performed by a multidisciplinary team of expert surgeons, including Dr. Sabarisan , Dr. Ajay Kumar (Onco Surgeon), Dr. Muhammed Owaise (Onco Surgeon), Dr. Guna Sekar (General Surgeon), Dr. Sudhakar (General Surgeon), Dr. Praveen Kumar, Dr. Vimala, and Dr. Chris Nishanth, with Dr. Devendra Kumar and his team leading the anesthesia management. Our nursing team includes Vinod Kumar (Emergency Nurse Manager), Jayanthi (Nurse), Jayashree (Nurse), Mohan Raj (Nurse), Mahimai Dass (Nurse), Sathyaraj (Nurse), and Manikandan (Nurse).

A key highlight of the procedure was the use of HIPEC therapy, an advanced technique where heated chemotherapy is directly circulated in the abdominal cavity to target microscopic cancer cells, enhancing the chances of long-term disease control.

Speaking on the successful outcome, Dr. Sabarisan. R, Medical Director - Be Well Hospitals, stated, "This case was particularly challenging due to the extent of the disease spread, but with a well- coordinated surgical approach and the latest HIPEC technology, we have been able to achieve optimal cytoreduction. This milestone underscores Be Well Hospitals' commitment to delivering cutting-edge cancer care."

Dr. C.J. Vetrievel, Founder & Chairman of Be Well Hospitals, stated that the primary mission of Be Well Hospitals is to provide high-quality healthcare at an affordable cost across the nation. "Our network of secondary-care hospitals across 12 locations is equipped to perform complex surgeries, ensuring that advanced medical care is accessible to all. With our continuous expansion, we are committed to bringing comprehensive healthcare services to more communities."

Be Well Hospitals continues to be at the forefront of specialized oncology treatments, offering advanced surgical and medical interventions to improve patient outcomes.

Be Well Hospital is a chain of "Small Giant" multi-specialty hospitals, renowned for its accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare services. Established in 2011, the hospital group operates in 12 main locations across Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, serving the healthcare needs of thousands of families. Be Well Hospitals continues to redefine patient care through innovative and compassionate healthcare solutions.

