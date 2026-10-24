Beach Destinations to Add to your Travel Bucket List

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 24: Almost everyone has a beach vacation on their bucket list. Soft sand, warm sun, blue water sound perfect. This is where a little planning helps you choose the right destination that suits your preferences.

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Start with how many days you have and how far you can comfortably fly. Once that is sorted, a flight ticket booking is the easy part. Here are four beaches to consider, with practical tips for each.

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Beaches in India

* Goa: South Goa is the relaxed part of Goa known for its serene and peaceful beaches. Agonda is a lovely place to start, with soft sand, quiet mornings and turtles that nest nearby. Palolem is another famous beach, with palm trees and hills around the bay.North Goa, with Baga and Calangute, is known for its nightlife and the lively crowds. Most people visit between November and mid-March. February is a good month to try, because December and January are the busiest and priciest.

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* Havelock Island: Radhanagar Beach is the main attraction, and it is only about 20 minutes by taxi from the jetty. You fly to Port Blair first, then take a ferry. A private ferry takes about an hour and a half, while a government one costs less but can take up to two and a half hours.Private tickets cost ₹800 to ₹1,200, so book early, and keep a spare day in case the weather changes the ferry timings. The best months are October to May, when the weather is most pleasant.

Beaches beyond India

* Phuket: A Mumbai to Phuket flight takes about four and a half hours nonstop. Indian passport holders can stay up to 30 days without a visa, but rules change, so check again before you go.Kata Noi is a great beach for families and beginner surfers in the wet months, while Karon is another great option known for mesmerising sunsets. Nai Harn is the quiet one, and Patong has the nightlife. The sea is calmest from November to April. From May to October you get bigger waves, fewer people and cheaper hotels.

* Maldives: The nonstop flight from Mumbai takes around three to four hours. Indian travellers get a free 30-day visa on arrival, as long as you have a return ticket and proof of where you are staying. From the airport, you can reach your resort by speedboat, seaplane or a short domestic flight, and the resort usually arranges it. It helps to know that the Maldives runs 30 minutes behind Indian time.

Which beach is right for you?

Ask yourself what a perfect beach day looks like. If it is a slow walk and a long lunch, try South Goa or Nai Harn. If it is clear water and total rest, the Maldives is hard to beat, though it usually costs more. If you want a lively evening after the sun goes down, Patong and North Goa are the places to be. If you are travelling with children, Kata Noi in Phuket and Agonda in Goa are easy choices.

Time matters too. A Friday night flight to Phuket or Malé still gives you two full beach days, but Havelock also needs a ferry ride, so it suits four days better than three.

The season matters as well: Goa, Phuket and the Andamans are all at their best between November and March, so those months get busy fast.

Conclusion

If you are still confused, picture the morning ferry out of Port Blair. About an hour and a half later you step off at Havelock, and Radhanagar Beach is a short taxi ride away. That short boat ride is often the moment the holiday begins, and it is a good reminder to leave a little slack in your plans for the weather. Then the only thing left to decide is where to sit on the sand.

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