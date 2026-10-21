Beacon Group gets stockbroking licence, completes integrated Research–Registry–Depository–Broking platform

Listed trustee company's move into equity markets adds a second growth engine alongside its debt franchise, and gives debt-market clients access to equity services

Mumbai, October 21, 2026: Beacon Trusteeship Limited (NSE: BEACON), India's first and only listed trustee company, said on Wednesday that its wholly-owned subsidiary Beacon Investor Hub Private Limited (BIHPL) has received a stockbroking licence as a member of the Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India (MSEI).

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BIHPL is already registered with SEBI as a Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA), a Depository Participant (DP) and a Research Analyst (RA). With the broking licence, the group now holds all four services that link an issuing company to its investors, from research and issuance to custody and trading.

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With today's approval, Beacon Group holds [7] licences and registrations across [3] regulators: the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and the Financial Services Commission, Mauritius. It is also a member of a stock exchange and a depository. This is one of the widest regulatory footprints of any independent capital-markets services group in India. It lets Beacon offer issuers, funds and investors one integrated platform covering trusteeship, asset servicing, research, registry, custody and broking, and gives the group several ways to grow from a single client relationship.

Closing the loop for issuers and investors

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A company raising capital today usually deals with several separate firms: a trustee, a registrar, a depository participant, a research house and a broker. Each handoff adds time, reconciliation work and compliance risk. Beacon now brings these services onto one platform with one service standard.

A corporate issuer that appoints Beacon as debenture trustee can also use BIHPL as registrar. Its investors can hold securities through BIHPL's DP, read research from BIHPL's research desk, and trade through the same entity. For Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), the chain runs from trusteeship and fund administration to unitholder registry and demat custody.

"Today's licence completes an architecture we have built deliberately over a decade," said Pratapsingh Nathani, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director, Beacon Trusteeship Limited. "Few firms hold [7] licences under [3] regulators. We built that breadth so a client can bring its whole capital-markets journey to one partner, and so we can grow alongside that client. Trusteeship and asset servicing belong together, and our clients want one partner they can hold accountable."

Research as the anchor

The group's SEBI Research Analyst registration gives the broking platform a research capability from the start. Beacon's desk will cover listed equities and publish sector and company research for retail, high-net-worth and institutional clients.

The research will draw on Beacon's credit expertise. Over a decade as trustee and monitor of corporate debt, the group has built deep knowledge of balance sheets, covenants and cash flows. That credit lens will shape its equity research, with a focus on balance-sheet strength and governance, not just earnings momentum.

A balanced business across market cycles

The move into equities also makes Beacon's business more balanced. Debt and equity markets rarely peak together. Bond issuance and trusteeship mandates often rise when equity markets are volatile and companies turn to debt, while broking, registry and research activity tends to grow when equity markets are strong. With revenue from both markets, the group expects steadier earnings through the cycle. Recurring trusteeship and registry fees provide a stable base, and equity-linked revenue adds growth.

"We were built on debt markets, and that franchise remains our foundation," Mr. Nathani said. "Adding equity gives us a second engine that tends to run strongest when the first slows down."

Offering equity services to debt-market clients

Beacon's biggest near-term opportunity lies within its existing base of about 1,500 corporate and fund clients, most of which come to it through debt trusteeship. Many of these companies have listed equity, promoters with personal wealth, or employees who hold stock options. All of them need registry, depository, research and broking services that Beacon can now provide. BIHPL will first offer equity registry and corporate-action services to issuers that already use Beacon as bond trustee. It will then offer Demat, broking and research support to their promoters and treasuries, and a digital platform to their employees and investors.

Built on an established franchise

Beacon has about ₹20 lakh crore (over US$180 billion) in cumulative assets under administration and is trustee to about 180 AIFs, including 35 in GIFT City. Its share of India's debenture trustee market grew from 2.0% in 2019 to 10.1% in 2025. In FY2025-26, standalone revenue rose 23.7% to ₹31.83 crore and net profit rose 42.2% to ₹8.18 crore, with no debt.

BIHPL will roll out a digital platform combining broking, Demat and research in phases, starting with the existing client base. Details of the consumer brand will be announced separately.

About Beacon Trusteeship Limited

Beacon Trusteeship Limited (NSE: BEACON) is India's first and only listed trustee company. It provides debenture, security and AIF trusteeship, escrow, securitisation and fund administration services across India, GIFT IFSC and Mauritius. Group businesses include BIHPL (RTA, DP, research and stockbroking), BeaconX (family trusts and corporate services) and Codium Techlabs (fiduciary technology).

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