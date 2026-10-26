VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26: Beacon Trusteeship Group today launched BeaconCaps (beaconcaps.com), an independent research platform for India's SME and emerging-cap market. It scores a listed company on its reported numbers, runs a forensic read on an IPO prospectus, and marks each listing it follows against its issue price.

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BeaconCaps is built for retail investors, HNIs, institutions and founders preparing an issue. It is the trade name of Beacon Capital Advisors Private Limited, a SEBI-registered Research Analyst (Registration No. INH000021377).

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"Some of tomorrow's market leaders are still SMEs today, We are building the research house for the part of India's market most people overlook. As these companies grow into the main board, we will keep following them, right up to the large caps." said Mr. Pratapsingh Nathani, founder and CMD of the Beacon Trusteeship Group.

What it does at launch

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- SME Scorecard. Type a company name or NSE symbol and get a grade from A to D. The score rests on five pillars (growth, profitability, balance sheet, cash conversion and governance) and 19 signals taken from the company's reported numbers.

- First Look. Enter an issuer and get an automated forensic read of its IPO filing: red and green flags, use of proceeds, promoter and governance notes, and valuation against listed peers.

- Accountability Tracker. 15 Main Board listings from 2025 onward, each measured against its own issue price: above issue or under water.

- Market Views. Large, mid and small caps on one page, with index levels, five return windows, breadth across the NIFTY 50, movers and sectors. A screener filters the NIFTY 50 in plain English, and Compare sets up to four stocks side by side.

- Company pages. A data page for NSE- and BSE-listed companies, SME platforms included: the price with the time it was struck, six key ratios and the financial statements as reported.

- For Business. White-label reports, structured data and pre-listing due diligence for brokers, wealth managers, merchant bankers, fintech apps and SME founders.

How it shows its working

- Fixed arithmetic. Every score is a fixed function of reported numbers, so the same filings always produce the same card. Each signal shows the figures behind it.

- Flags and context. The scorecard sets no price targets. A First Look gives no subscribe-or-avoid view: each flag cites where it came from, and anything that cannot be sourced is marked "not verified".

- Gaps on the page. What the scorecard cannot see, such as auditor changes, related-party dealings and contingent liabilities, is listed as "not scored".

"Small caps get the most chatter and the least clarity, We turn dense filings, thin disclosures and market rumour into research you can act on. If the numbers don't stack up, we say so." said Mr. Gaurang Chandarana, Head – BeaconCaps.

Availability

BeaconCaps is live at beaconcaps.com. The scorecard, Market Views and company pages are open to everyone, and a First Look needs a free account.

Eight SME and six IPO report types are planned in all. Those not live at launch, including the Quarterly Result Tracker and the Red-Flag Scan, will follow, as will the Learn and Challenge sections.

About BeaconCaps

BeaconCaps is an independent research house for India's SME and emerging-cap market, and for main-board small, mid and large caps. It does not execute trades or manage money. It was founded by Mr. Pratapsingh Nathani and is led by Mr. Gaurang Chandarana.

Website for more info - beaconcaps.com

About Beacon Trusteeship

Beacon Trusteeship Limited, established in 2015, is a SEBI-registered debenture trustee listed on NSE Emerge (NSE: BEACON). Its services include debenture, security, AIF, ESOP, securitisation and bond trusteeship, escrow and safekeeping.

Regulatory information

Beacon Capital Advisors Private Limited · SEBI Registered Research Analyst · Reg. No. INH000021377 · BSE Enlistment No. 6605 · CIN U74999MH2021PTC359682

(Investment in securities market is subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by SEBI, enlistment with RAASB and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.)

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